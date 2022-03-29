ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans, GA

Tuesday practice underway at Augusta National Women’s Amateur

By John Hart
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqYzn_0etKFyhL00

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Bright sunshine greeted the 72 golfers participating in the third annual Augusta National Women’s Amateur as Tuesday’s practice round began at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans.

Emilia Migliaccio, who lost to Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani in a playoff last year, was in the first group off of the No. 1 tee at 8:30 a.m. She enters the tournament as the No. 12 ranked amateur in the world.

The world’s No. 3-ranked amateur, Ingrid Lindblad of LSU, was in the third group off of No. 10 at 8:45 a.m.

ALSO: Tiger Woods at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of 2022 Masters Tournament

The players attended the Chairman’s Reception at Augusta National Golf Club Tuesday night. The first round begins Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., followed by Thursday’s second round at Champions Retreat. The entire field will play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday before the top 30 play the final round there on Saturday.

“I think I’m a lot more mature emotionally,” Migliaccio said after her round. “I’m just a lot more positive, a lot more grateful, and just not as hard on myself. Obviously have high expectations and want to hit good shots but know that I’m human. Bad shots happen here or there, and that’s okay.”

The world’s top-ranked amateur, Rose Zhang, played in the penultimate group on Tuesday. She declined to speak with reporters. Lindblad, of Sweden, finished tied for third in last year’s ANWA. Most recently, she has won three of her team’s four events this spring and was named to the watch list for the ANNIKA Award, which is given to the top female collegiate golfer each year.

“I’m super excited to get back, and I’m super excited for when everyone gets to play,” Lindblad said after her practice round Tuesday. “Everything around it is so special. All the little things around it, like the goodie bags…the dinner at Augusta. Everything is just so special.”

For those in the CSRA looking for a local rooting interest, Clemson has two golfers in the field, while Georgia and South Carolina have one apiece.

Ivy Shepherd and Savannah Grewal will represent the Tigers, each playing in their first Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

“Just super excited, super ready to go,” Grewall, a native of Canada, said after her round Tuesday. “I mean, it felt kind of surreal to finally be here and be on the grounds and get to play Augusta National on Friday, but I’m looking forward to it and just ready to go.”

South Carolina will be represented by Hannah Darling, while the University of Georgia sends senior Jenny Bae. Bae is playing her first ANWA, but is one of the few players in the field who has already played Augusta National, having done so with her UGA teammates in 2019.

“I was in awe,” Bae said. “There were so many thoughts in my head. We were driving there I was thinking ‘I’m about to go warm up on the same tee box and play the same holes that I’ve seen so many times on TV.’“

This week’s winner will also earn an invitation to this year’s U.S. Women’s Open and Women’s British Open, provided they are still an amateur at the time of those tournaments.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Masters 2022 picks: The 13 best bets to win at Augusta National

Hello, friends! It's almost time for the Masters—which means it's definitely time to start thinking about betting on the Masters. The field is nearly set (Tiger, you going to tee it up?) and odds have been posted and tweaked following a busy stretch of golf that included Cameron Smith's win at the Players Championship. Let's hope we see slightly better weather in Augusta than we did at TPC Sawgrass, and let's get to our weekly ranking of best bets (odds from DraftKings) to slip on the green jacket this year.
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Tiger’s Masters Decision Will Likely Come Down To 1 Thing

Tiger Woods appears to be seriously considering playing at the 2022 Masters at Augusta next month. Woods, 46, hasn’t played since his car crash back in February of 2021. It was previously believed he’d need more than just a year to recover and get back out on the course. However, it appears he’s trying to give it a go for the Masters.
GOLF
The Spun

Charlie Woods Is With Tiger Today: Golf World Reacts

Tiger Woods has arrived at Augusta National; and he brought his son Charlie with him. Woods’ arrival in Georgia fueled speculation that the five-time Masters champ could be playing next week, as reported by golf writer Bob Harig. Later on Tuesday, Harig also noted that Charlie was out there hitting balls on the range with his dad and Justin Thomas.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Evans, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
City
Evans, GA
Augusta, GA
Sports
State
South Carolina State
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ plane went to Augusta, then the Internet lost its mind

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … Tiger in his private jet?. When I wrote yesterday’s Rogers Report, I fully intended to go a week without another one. But then I opened Twitter. Folks, this emergency Rogers Report is time-sensitive and absolutely cannot wait...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Video Emerges Of Tiger Woods’ Plane Landing In Augusta

In the weeks leading up to the Masters, fans have all been wondering the same question: will Tiger Woods play?. Just over a year ago, Woods was involved in a nasty car accident that left him with several significant injuries. The worst of which was a broken leg that has forced Woods off the course for a few months.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masters Tournament#Sports#Wjbf#Lsu#Augusta National Women
The Spun

2 Schools Named “Best Fit” For Arch Manning: Fans React

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, 247Sports college football recruiting analyst Carl Reed was asked about Arch Manning. When talking about the five-star quarterback, Reed named the two “best fits” for the No. 1 overall recruit. He thinks Alabama and Georgia offer the best opportunity for Manning to become the first member of the family to win a national title.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Golf Digest

This PGA Tour winner had the best response to people tracking Tiger Woods' private jet

The detectives of Golf Twitter were busy on Tuesday tracking Tiger Woods' private jet for clues as he made a day-trip to Augusta National:. The excitement around the 15-time major champ possibly playing in the Masters just 13 months following a gruesome car crash is palpable for obvious reasons. Even without striking a single shot in competition last year, Woods was the PGA Tour's PIP King. And as incredible as his win at Augusta National in 2019 was, a similar performance now would make that look like a cute little comeback.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro makes flight-tracking joke as Tiger Woods flew to Augusta National

Streelman was heading to TPC San Antonio for the PGA Tour event that falls a week before The Masters and he wanted his fans to know when he was taking off. "Just in case anyone wants to #track my flight to ⁦@TPCSanAntonio today…" Streelman tweeted, with a picture of the screen at the airport which said, "Now Boarding."
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac BURNS Bryson DeChambeau with tweet on The Masters

Paige Spiranac slammed Bryson DeChambeau's comment describing Augusta National as a par-67 on social media. At the rescheduled Masters tournament in November 2020, DeChambeau explained that as he could reach each par-5 in two shots, the course would be playing significantly shorter for him. "I'm looking at it as a...
GOLF
WJTV 12

Eric Church cancels performance to attend UNC-Duke matchup

(WGHP) — Saturday night, people all across the state are going to be cheering for their favorite shade of blue as Duke and Carolina go head to head. Lots of basketball fans are looking forward to the matchup, especially with Coach K set to retire. This is going to be a matchup for the ages, […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro who made history joins DP World Tour chasing Ryder Cup spot

Sepp Straka, who became the first Austrian to ever win on the PGA Tour, is looking like he is making a run for Ryder Cup Europe. The 28-year-old triumphed at The Honda Classic in late February in an exciting finish. He had set the clubhouse lead on Sunday and then the heavens opened.
GOLF
The Independent

Tiger Woods completes practice round at Augusta one week before Masters

Tiger Woods has offered a further hint that he may make a sensational return to competitive golf at the Masters by completing a practice round at Augusta.Woods has not played a high-level tournament since suffering major leg injuries in a car crash in February 2021.The 15-time major champion was last week included on the start list for a tournament he has won five times, but it was thought that he may withdraw with a hilly course in Georgia perhaps not best suited for his return to the highest level.Yet Woods was able to complete a round with his son Charlie...
GOLF
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy