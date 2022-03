WeWork is reopening a co-working space in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood that the company shut down last June. The location at 1448 NW Market St. will reopen to members April 4 and can accommodate approximately 730 people on the building’s fifth floor. WeWork, which has 10 locations in the Seattle area, said in an email to Ballard members last year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that it was reviewing its global real estate portfolio in order to “optimize assets and operations around the world.” The company did not share any additional information about its decision to reopen the Ballard space, which originally opened in December 2019.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO