ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Peak Health Alliance appoints Anne Ladd as its interim CEO

By Jenna deJong
Summit Daily News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShortly after Peak Health Alliance CEO Claire Brockbank announced her resignation, the nonprofit health insurance purchasing alliance announced Anne Ladd will take over as interim CEO. According to a news release, Ladd will take the...

www.summitdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Mosaic Life Care introduces Interim CEO

Mosaic Life Care's interim CEO is in town and ready to get to work. Mike Poore was introduced today as the Interim CEO of Mosaic Life Care as the search for a permanent CEO continues. Mosaic Life Care Board Chair Serena Naylor says she and the board are excited to...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Seekingalpha.com

Kaspien promotes Brock Kowalchuk to interim CEO role

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) has promoted senior finance executive Brock Kowalchuk to interim CEO position, effective March 11, 2022. Kowalchuk, joined Kaspien in Sep. 2018 as the Senior Vice President of Finance, but was promoted to Chief Financial Officer a year later.
BUSINESS
DELCO.Today

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia Appoints Meridian Bank CEO to Its Advisory Council

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has appointed Meridian Bank CEO Chris Annas to a three-year term on its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council (CDIAC). The 12-member council is composed of representatives from commercial banks, thrift institutions, and credit unions. The group convenes twice a year with officials from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia to share insights about economic and business trends facing community depository institutions in their local markets. After each local meeting, a representative from the Philadelphia council joins counterparts from other Federal Reserve Banks at a meeting hosted by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in Washington, D.C.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
New Mexico State
State
New York State
State
Wyoming State
Inc.com

New Report: What Employees Have Said They Both Want and Need, Backed by Research

A new study uncovers how employers can best attract and retain workers as labor shortages continue into 2022. In 2021, we experienced shifts in the workforce that we haven't seen in decades. Employees are prioritizing what really matters to them, value equitable treatment, and are separating work and their personal lives in a whole new way.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peak Health Alliance#Brockbank#The 32bj Health Fund
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Companies Are Betting These Employee Benefits Will Help Them in the ‘Great Reshuffle'

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas such as remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

US companies add 455,000 jobs in March, ADP report shows

U.S. companies hired employees at a healthy clip in March, suggesting the labor market is still strong and that businesses are eager to fill a near-record number of open positions, according to the ADP National Employment Report released Wednesday morning. Companies added 455,000 jobs in March, slightly above the 450,000...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Apploi raises $25M to address the healthcare hiring crunch

Organizations have increasingly ramped up benefits and hiring in an effort to address the challenges. But they still face roadblocks, including overly long onboarding and vetting for employees. Adam Lewis pitches the platform he founded eight years ago, Apploi, as the solution. Originally aimed at a hirers and job seekers...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
pymnts

Risk Management Startup Effectiv Raises $4M Seed Funding

Risk management startup Effectiv raised $4 million in a seed funding round led by Accel and REV, according to a press release emailed to PYMNTS on Tuesday (March 29). Offering a next-generation, no-code risk management platform for mid-sized banks, credit unions, FinTechs and financial institutions, Effectiv’s solutions are powered by artificial intelligence (AI). Its intuitive interface aims to significantly lower costs associated with fraud and risk and enables its users to quickly adapt to the latest trends.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flora Growth CEO To Present Keynote At Plant Medicine Week Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Flora Growth FLGC, a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, will be participating in the Plant Medicine Week conference, which is scheduled to be held April 5–8, 2022, in Malta. Flora Growth chair and CEO Luis Merchan is the keynote speaker at the four-day event. Merchan’s presentation, titled “Malta — The Gateway to South American and European Cannabis Relations,” is slated to start at 2:30 CET and will focus on the opportunity presented by Malta’s standpoint on cannabis as well as the cost advantages of South American cultivation and the broader European opportunity. The Plant Medicine Week conference in Malta is designed to gather together industry professionals and attendees and provide them with a diverse and inspiring perspective on the latest advances in the cannabis and psychedelics industries; the event agenda features a mix of exhibitions, presentations, discussions and Q&A sessions. In addition to delivering the keynote address, Merchan will be available for meetings with interested media and others who may want to hear about the cannabis opportunity in the European Union, the industry’s need for more sustainable cultivation practices and Flora’s growth strategy. “I’m honored to be keynote speaker at the Plant Medicine Week conference this year in Malta,” said Flora Growth CEO Luis Merchan in the press release. “I look forward to sharing our expertise as a global cultivator and distributor in the international cannabis space and continuing to foster our relationship with the country of Malta, a leader in Europe’s cannabis trade.”
WORLD
Reuters

Eversheds Sutherland is latest large law firm to open in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Eversheds Sutherland said Tuesday it has expanded to San Francisco, marking the latest large law firm with UK roots to push further into the U.S. legal market. The 3,000-lawyer Anglo-American firm has hired Morgan, Lewis & Bockius transactional partner Baird Fogel to lead the new San Francisco office. Brandi Taylor, a data privacy partner at Eversheds Sutherland, will relocate there from San Diego.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Benzinga

Knightscope Continues Market Expansion With Silicon Valley Deployment

Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP), a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, has deployed another of its proprietary K5 Autonomous Security Robots ("ASRs") in California. The white and red K5 ASR is patrolling a Silicon Valley commercial real estate ("CRE") twin-tower office complex. The company noted that today's CRE tenants are looking for the latest security when they sign a lease package. Commercial property managers need security strategies designed to provide protection against the unique nature of today's threats while still providing convenience and flexibility; Knightscope shines in offering solutions to these demands. The company's smarter security strategy is efficient, fast and improves the overall security posture with less investment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Black Enterprise

IN THE SEAT OF POWER — Black Executives Reveal What It Takes to Secure a Seat on Corporate Boards

Black executives made record gains in 2021 in securing seats on corporate boards, but there is still much work to be done. During the 2022 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit in Las Vegas, March 24-26, Edith Cooper, member of Board of Directors Pepsi Co, Amazon & EQT and Co-Founder, Medley, a membership-based community for personal and professional growth and Gale V. King, Corporate Director and former Executive Vice-President Chief Administrative Officer Nationwide, shared how they made it to the boardroom and how they’re changing the corporate landscape from the top.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

6 Hot Jobs for Engineering Graduate Degrees

A graduate degree is not required for most engineering positions, but it is advantageous – especially for individuals interested in conducting research at a company or working as a college professor. Getting either a master's degree or doctorate in engineering can lead to higher salaries, specialized skill development and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy