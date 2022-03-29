ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Tuesday morning homicide Winner and Wheeling

By Abby Hoover
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man is dead following a shooting near Winner Road and Wheeling on Tuesday. Wednesday morning, police identified the victim as 52-year-old Danny E. Scott. Police responded to a shooting call around 11:45 Tuesday morning, where they found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk unresponsive. Officers began...

