If you've ever wondered what it's like to be a nomad, just ask 28-year-old Trent Arant. About four years ago, after a breakup, the filmmaker moved out of his house in Atlanta, Georgia, to hit the road with his dog, Millie. Since 2018, they've has lived over 20 cities and visited over 20 U.S. states, all while living and working as a full-time independent contractor from his van.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO