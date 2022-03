Foo Fighters fans and celebrities alike are mourning the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. On Friday (March 25), the band confirmed the tragic death of their beloved drummer on social media. The band was touring South America and was set to perform at Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia last night before his passing. Hawkins’ final show performing was at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22.

