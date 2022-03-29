ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

How does the COVID-19 prevention drug Evusheld work and who should receive it? An infectious disease specialist explains

By Patrick Jackson
GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 antibody drug Evusheld on Dec. 8, 2021. Infectious disease physician Patrick Jackson of the University of Virginia explains how it...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Oral drug prevents death from COVID-19 in old mice by reversing immune aging

The immune system deteriorates with age, making COVID-19 particularly deadly in older people—but to date, no clinically available medication addresses this key risk factor. A study published today in Nature shows that an oral drug that reverses multiple aspects of immune aging effectively prevents death in a mouse model of COVID-19, suggesting that the medication could be used to protect the elderly patients who are at greatest risk in the pandemic.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Tetra's Opioid Pain Alternative Moving Closer to FDA Approval

Tetra Bio-Pharma announced that its investigational new drug involving cannabinoids, QIXLEEF, received guidance to strengthen its nonclinical and toxicological data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which brings it closer to marketing approval. QIXLEEF is an aerosol botanical therapy with fixed doses of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), both...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

COVID Patient Successfully Given Vaccine as Treatment

Vaccine as treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus for several months. The vaccine successfully sparked his immune response, marking what is believed to be the first time the shot has been used for treatment instead of prevention. The case study was published in the Journal of Clinical Immunology.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Covid#Antiviral#Infectious Diseases
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
NBC News

Pfizer, Moderna say it's time for another Covid vaccine booster. Experts aren't sure.

Is it time for yet another Covid-19 booster shot? Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna seem to think so, but some vaccine experts aren't so sure. The drugmakers' requests for a fourth dose, filed to the Food and Drug Administration this week, are likely to add fuel to the debate among scientists about whether an additional vaccine dose is necessary, and if so, whether it should be a new shot and only for certain groups.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Freethink

One shot of this COVID-19 drug reduces risk of death by ​​60%

A new COVID-19 drug reduced high-risk patients’ risk of hospitalization by 50%, according to a large new clinical trial, and slashed the risk of death by 60%. Its maker is now seeking FDA authorization — meaning we could soon have another weapon in our arsenal against COVID-19. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Metabolomic study links inhaled cortical steroid treatment for asthma to adrenal suppression

Inhaled cortical steroids (ICS) can help patients manage asthma symptoms, and recent updates to asthma treatment guidelines have expanded recommended, low-dose treatment. But concerns persist that ICS may reduce production of the steroid hormone cortisol in the body leading to adrenal suppression. While initial adrenal suppression symptoms are subtle, continued progression can lead to fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and psychiatric symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Pfizer Issues Recall for Blood Pressure Medications Containing Nitrosamine

Pfizer issued a statement on Monday regarding a voluntary recall of three of its products due to high levels of nitrosamine (N-nitroso-quinapril). The recall affects eleven lots of hypertension medication in total: six lots of Accuretic (quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide), one lot of generic quinapril HCl, and four lots of a generic formulation of quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide.
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

6 recent drug approvals

Here are six new drugs or treatments the FDA approved since February, starting with the most recent:. Opdualag — The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdualag immunotherapy — a fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatimab — for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma March 18. Ztalmy...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WHSV

Infectious disease doctor explains call for fourth dose of Pfizer, BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an application to the FDA Tuesday for an additional dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for those 65 and older. “The submission is based on two real-world data sets from Israel analyzed at a time when the omicron variant was widely circulating. These data showed evidence that an additional mRNA booster increases immunogenicity and lowers rates of confirmed infections and severe illness,” the press release states.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
scitechdaily.com

Saliva Testing for COVID-19 Is Quicker and Safer Than Nasal Swabs

Genetic testing of saliva samples identifies the SARS-CoV-2 virus more quickly than testing of nasal swabs. The research is published today (March 21, 2022) in Microbiology Spectrum, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. “That is important because people can spread COVID-19 before they know that they have it,”...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy