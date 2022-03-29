ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Police: Woman jailed after biting officer

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

A Decatur woman who allegedly bit a Decatur police officer on the leg Saturday was charged with second-degree assault in the incident, police reported.

Sydney Macayla May, 23, is accused of biting the officer who was responding to a disturbance call in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue Southeast, police said.

When officers arrived, they located a woman, later identified as May, banging on the front door of a residence. Officers said her behavior was erratic and she seemed to be under the influence of alcohol. When officers attempted to detain May, she resisted and attacked the officers, biting one of them, police said. The injured officer was treated at Decatur Morgan Hospital.

May was transported to Morgan County Jail and held in lieu of $3,100 bail. She was also charged with two misdemeanors.

