‘To La Familia:’ Watch Colin Firth Play Accused Killer Michael Peterson in ‘The Staircase’ Teaser

By Tomás Mier
GreenwichTime
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story of Kathleen Peterson’s death is returning to the small screen thanks to HBO Max‘s The Staircase, out May 5. On Tuesday, the streaming service released the true-crime drama series’ first teaser, giving the first glimpse of Colin Firth and Toni Collette in the show....

www.greenwichtime.com

Deadline

Alan Ladd Jr. Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Braveheart’ Producer, ‘Star Wars’ Shepherd & Former Exec At Fox, MGM/UA Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Alan Ladd Jr, the veteran film producer who won a Best Picture Oscar for Braveheart, commissioned George Lucas to write Star Wars and was an influential executive for Fox and MGM/United Artists, died today, his family said. He was 84. His daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the 2017 feature documentary Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies wrote on social media: “With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Kristen Stewart confirms next movie with horror movie director

Kristen Stewart is still in the midst of the awards season whirlwind, with her role as Princess Diana in Spencer having garnered her much attention – not least from the Academy. With the Oscars still two weeks away, some people are already speculating about what will be next for the Twilight and Charlie’s Angels actress.
MOVIES
E! News

Bill Hader Looks for a "Second Chance" in This Killer Barry Season 3 Teaser

Watch: Anna Kendrick & Bill Hader SECRETLY Dating for "Over a Year" Barry never makes it easy on himself. The Emmy-winning HBO series, starring Bill Hader as the titular Barry Berkman, returns on April 24. In this first look at the new season, Barry is doing his best to move on from the dangerous world he's managed to embroil himself in.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Amy Adams Net Worth 2022: How Rich the Enchanted Star is Today?

Despite the setbacks, Amy Adams is now one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. Fans may have loved Amy Adams for her role as Giselle in the Disney movie Enchanted, but there is more to this actress. She has made a number of films through her almost three-decade career.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Anthony Bridgerton gets his Colin Firth moment in the new season... and we love it

Think of a period drama and a soaked-through white shirt might not be the first thing that comes to mind. But it will surely be the second. How could it not be, when Colin Firth quite literally changed the nature of TV with his sodden shirt in the BBC’s six-part adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice?For those struggling to remember – which, let’s be honest, is probably very few of you – let’s go back to 1995 when Firth, in the role of Austen’s Mr Darcy, caused a cultural ruckus as he strode across our screens post-cold water...
TV SERIES
Bradenton Herald

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Salaries: Kevin Costner and Other Stars of Hit Western Series Rope in the Big Bucks

It pays big money to be part of the Dutton family! The stars of the Paramount Network’s massive hit Yellowstone bring home some impressive salaries to go along with the show’s success. Even before it became cable’s top-rated show, Kevin Costner, who plays patriarch John Dutton, became one of the highest paid TV stars per episode simply for signing on to the series.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

William Hurt, Oscar Winner, Has Died at 71

William Hurt, Oscar-winning star of Broadcast News and Kiss of the Spider Woman, has died at 71. His son, Will, announced his father’s death on Sunday. “It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar-winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son wrote. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time.” In May 2018, Hurt shared that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer that had spread to his bones.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Lawrence Dane, Mission: Impossible and Bride of Chucky Actor, Dies at 84

Character actor Lawrence Dane, whose career started back in the 1950s and stretched all the way to his final project in 2017, has passed away at the age of 84. According to The Hollywood Reporter Dane passed away at home in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario following a bout with pancreatic cancer. Dane's career on the big screen began in 1959 on the Canadian TV series The Unforeseen. He would go on to appear in countless other TV shows at the time in Canada before making the leap to American television with roles on The Saint, Bonanza, Lancer, The Virginian, Mod Squad, Mannix, The F.B.I., and the original Mission: Impossible series.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Is Getting A Cannes Tribute 30 Years To The Day After He Presented The Palme d’Or (And Top Gun: Maverick Is Involved)

1992 was a notable year for Tom Cruise, and not just because he acted alongside Jack Nicholson in the Academy Award-nominated A Few Good Men. That was also the year Cruise starred opposite his then-wife Nicole Kidman in Far and Away, which was screened at the 45th Cannes Film Festival. It was at that same event where the actor presented the Palme d’Or to Best Intentions, and 30 years later, Cruise is heading back there, with his new movie Top Gun: Maverick being involved in the proceedings.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

That Time Tom Cruise Flew A Helicopter To Simon Pegg's House To Show Off Mission: Impossible Footage

Although Tom Cruise and Ving Rhames are the only actors who’ve appeared in every Mission: Impossible, Simon Pegg has been part of the film series for a significant amount of time too, making his debut as Benji Dunn in 2006’s Mission: Impossible III (which he shot as he was battling alcoholism). So Cruise and Pegg have been friendly with one another for over 15 years now, and recently the two actors found themselves living near one another. This set the stage for a day when Cruise flew his helicopter to Pegg’s house to show off some Mission: Impossible footage.
MOVIES
Collider

‘Memory’ Trailer Reveals Liam Neeson Fighting Both Bad Guys and Old Age

Open Road Films released a new trailer for Memory, an upcoming action thriller starring Liam Neeson. In a welcome change of pace, Neeson is playing a professional killer in the upcoming feature, instead of one of the good guys. But don’t you worry, Memory’s trailer underlines that the film is still dedicated to one of America’s most enjoyable pastimes: watching Neeson punch thugs in the face.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Top Gun: Maverick director talks bringing back Val Kilmer: "It was a really special moment"

Top Gun: Maverick will soon be blasting into cinemas – and the sequel's bringing back a few familiar faces. Tom Cruise returns as the enigmatic Maverick, which was to be expected, while Kelly McGillis’ Charlie does not ("That’s left back in the first one,” says producer Jerry Bruckheimer). One comeback shrouded in mystery is Val Kilmer's Tom ‘Iceman’ Kazansky, with the actor returning to the famous role.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage Insists The Wicker Man Was Supposed to be Funny

Though an Academy Award winner and revered in many circles for much of his work, actor Nicolas Cage sometimes finds himself the butt of a joke by the internet. Thanks to his performances in films like Raising Arizona, National Treasure, and last year's hit movie Pig, Cage is a household name and notable for his craft, but his larger-than-life turns for films like the maligned Wicker Man remake have fans talk about him in a different light. The 2006 remake of the horror classic has become the subject of many a meme in the years since its release with many lambasting its over the top nature, and specifically Cage's performance, as being so far out there that it's unintentionally hilarious. that is unless you ask Nicolas Cage.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ethan Hawke’s Wife: All About His Spouse Ryan, Of 14 Years, Plus His Marriage To Uma Thurman

Find out everything you need to know about Ryan Shawhughes, and her marriage to Ethan Hawke, plus his ex-wife Uma Thurman. Ethan Hawke, 51, has been a celebrated actor for over 30 years. After captivating audiences in the beloved coming-of-age film Dead Poets Society, Ethan has been an entertainment mainstay. He’s gone on to many more critically acclaimed and beloved roles, including in movies like Reality Bites and Gattaca. Through his career, he’s also been nominated for four Academy Awards. He’s received Best Supporting Actor nominations for his performances in Training Day and Boyhood in 2002 and 2015, respectively. He’s also gotten nods for the Best Adapted Screenplay category in 2005 and 2014 for Before Sunset and Before Midnight, respectively. Throughout his career, he’s been married twice. Find out more about his wife Ryan Shawhughes, 40, and his ex Uma Thurman, 51.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Headed To Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. In what has seemed likely for quite some time sources tell Deadline Paramount and Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick is expected to screen at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Speculation has gone on for several weeks with many believing that even with Tom Cruise’s busy schedule, things could be worked out and the film would likely land at the festival. Sources add the world premiere is still expected to happen in San Diego and that this would come after. Paramount had no comment. The Cannes Film Festival has been a launching pad for years for major tentpoles to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Godfather’ at 50: Cast Looks Back on Legendary Motion Picture and Shares New Insights on the Production

James Caan was so mad that Francis Ford Coppola cut one of his beefier scenes from The Godfather, he walked out of a screening. Fifty years later, he’s still irked.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Korty, Emmy-Winning 'Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman' Director, Dies at 85Guest Column: How Method Acting Elevated Five Films -- From 'The Godfather' to 'The Lost Daughter'Francis Ford Coppola Explains Why He's Spending His Own $120M on 'Megalopolis' Based on the best-selling book by the late Mario Puzo, The Godfather debuted in theaters on March 24, 1972. Immediately receiving universal acclaim, the Paramount Pictures film was, for a period,...
MOVIES

