Here’s some Mariners opening day roster intrigue for you. We know that manager Scott Servais wants relievers to fill the two additional roster spots that teams will be allowed until May. If that happens, the only intrigue will be whether or not top prospect and outfieder Julio Rodríguez makes the team. If one additional spot goes to a position player, though, speedy veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton could fit into the mix. How about a third catcher?

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO