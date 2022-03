Billy Bowman tried to keep a positive attitude as his playing time dwindled late in his freshman season. After starting five of his first six games with Oklahoma at nickelback, the Denton, Texas, native was thrown for a loop when assigned back-to-back starts at cornerback. Repositioned amid an injury-riddled secondary, Bowman struggled in October against TCU and Kansas, and didn’t register any starts or stats the rest of 2021.

DENTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO