Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Debuts At Farmer City Raceway

● Mobil 1 is the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, and the NASCAR Cup Series event this weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway marks the debut of its latest product enhancements to the motor oil family: Triple Action Formula and Triple Action Formula+. The “Triple Action” is Performance, Protection, Cleanliness, and Triple Action Formula+ has the additional benefit of maximizing engine efficiency. Both are featured on the No. 4 Ford Mustang of driver Kevin Harvick at Richmond. Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula allows drivers to go 10,000 miles (or one year) between oil changes, and Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula+ gives drivers even more mileage between oil changes – 20,000 miles (or one year). Both help extend engine life – even in severe conditions while increasing engine efficiency – but Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula+ delivers 20 times higher engine protection. These innovations that are now available for consumers have origins in racing, specifically from the rumbling V8 inside Harvick’s No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO