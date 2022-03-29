ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmer City, IL

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Debuts At Farmer City Raceway

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 1 day ago

FARMER CITY, Ill. — The Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series had its turn in February and now the history making is in the hands of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series this weekend at Farmer City Raceway in Illinois. In conjunction with the POWRi Midgets, the new series will...

www.speedsport.com

WBTW News13

Darlington Raceway & Cookout reach multi-year deal for entitlement sponsorship for Southern 500

DARLINGTON, S.C. (March 28, 2022) – Darlington Raceway and Cook Out, through its partnership with Coca-Cola, announce a multi-year extension on the entitlement for the famed Southern 500®. Cook Out, one of the fastest growing family-owned restaurant chains in the nation, will continue as the Official Quick Service Restaurant of Darlington Raceway. The official name of the […]
Speedway Digest

HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Richmond Advance

● Cole Custer and the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang team for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) kick off back-to-back-to-back weekends of classic short-track racing when the NASCAR Cup Series heads to the .75-mile Richmond (Va.) Raceway oval for Sunday’s Richmond 400. The series ventures south but remains in the Capital of the Commonwealth of Virginia the following weekend for a Saturday-night race under the lights on the half-mile Martinsville Speedway paperclip-shaped oval. And the short-track stretch winds up on the high-banked, half-mile Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway oval for the second annual Food City Dirt Race.
racer.com

NASCAR suspends three 23XI crew members over COTA infraction

As expected, three team members from 23XI Racing have been suspended after a wheel came off Darrell Wallace Jr.’s Toyota last Sunday at Circuit of the Americas. Crew chief Bootie Barker, Caleb Dirks (jack man) and Adam Riley (rear tire changer) have been suspended for the next four NASCAR Cup Series races. Those events are Richmond Raceway (April 3), Martinsville Speedway (April 9), Bristol Motor Speedway dirt (April 17), and Talladega Superspeedway (April 24).
Racing News

Jessica Friesen set for NASCAR return

Last year, Jessica Friesen stepped up to make her NASCAR Truck Series debut. The avid dirt racer made his first and only start on the dirt surface at Knoxville Raceway. She finished 26th. Last season, she also attempted to qualify for the Bristol Dirt race earlier in the year but...
Speedway Digest

Mobil 1 Racing: Kevin Harvick Richmond Advance

● Mobil 1 is the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, and the NASCAR Cup Series event this weekend at Richmond (Va.) Raceway marks the debut of its latest product enhancements to the motor oil family: Triple Action Formula and Triple Action Formula+. The “Triple Action” is Performance, Protection, Cleanliness, and Triple Action Formula+ has the additional benefit of maximizing engine efficiency. Both are featured on the No. 4 Ford Mustang of driver Kevin Harvick at Richmond. Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula allows drivers to go 10,000 miles (or one year) between oil changes, and Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula+ gives drivers even more mileage between oil changes – 20,000 miles (or one year). Both help extend engine life – even in severe conditions while increasing engine efficiency – but Mobil 1 Triple Action Formula+ delivers 20 times higher engine protection. These innovations that are now available for consumers have origins in racing, specifically from the rumbling V8 inside Harvick’s No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang.
Mountain Democrat

The bullring bullet strikes again at speedway

Justin Sanders of Aromas has been known to find some late race magic at Placerville Speedway and that was certainly the case Saturday as he made the move past Shane Golobic with three laps left, en route to his fourth career Sprint Car Challenge Tour triumph. The $3,000 opening night...
