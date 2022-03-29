ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Creating meat in a lab has new ally: tobacco

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN — Israeli startup BioBetter is repurposing tobacco plants to produce ingredients that promote cell growth in a step that could remove one of the biggest obstacles to large-scale lab meat manufacturing. Cultivated meat, which is grown from animal muscle cells in a laboratory, has been getting a...

www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. approves faster processing speeds at three pork plants

CHICAGO, March 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allowed three pork plants to increase processing line speeds this month as part of a trial program, reviving a policy that started under the Trump administration. The approvals will allow meat companies to boost pork production when there are...
FREMONT, NE
Benzinga

Beyond Meat, PepsiCo Launch First JV Product 'Beyond Meat Jerky'

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) and PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) launched Beyond Meat Jerky, the first product from the two companies' joint-venture, Planet Partnership, LLC. The plant-based jerky will be rolled out at stores nationwide starting in March. Beyond Meat Jerky is marinated and slow-roasted to offer the taste of...
AGRICULTURE
TechCrunch

The VC-backed chicken that’s changing the way farmers breed and feed their livestock

Most people don’t spend much time thinking about where their poultry comes from, much less what it was eating when it was alive but the feeding practices on large farms are harmful to the environment and have led to bland, unhealthy chickens. Today’s guest, Matthew Wadiak is a chef and founder and CEO of Cooks Venture, which is on a mission to create a new breed of broiler chicken that is more active, able to eat a varied diet and tastier. Through restorative agriculture and selective breeding, the Cooks Venture farm in Arkansas has bred chickens that are more heat resistant and can eat a variety of grains. As a chef and former co-founder of Blue Apron, Wadiak views it as his duty to try to change the food system for the better.
ARKANSAS STATE
GreenMatters

The World of Vegan Meat Has Expanded Tremendously in 2022

Whether you consider yourself vegan, vegetarian, or simply veg-curious, you've likely delved into the world of plant-based meats at least once in your life. The market is continuously expanding, with the ongoing expansion of the plant-based population. There are so many new vegan meat products to hit grocery store shelves as of 2022 alone, that are worth trying — below are a few of our favorite ones so far.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Tobacco Smoking#Meat Industry#Bacteria#Biobetter#Reuters#Israeli
The Independent

World’s first lab-grown lion meat as climate-friendly ‘cultivated’ food arrives in UK

Food producers are encouraging climate-conscious consumers to make the switch from plant-based alternatives to lab-grown exotic meats in a bid to preserve the planet.‘Cultivated’ lion burgers, tiger steaks and zebra sushi rolls are among the products being pitched by a food-tech startup, that it hopes will eventually be made widely available for purchase.Once the products have passed regulatory approvals, Primeval Foods said Michelin-starred restaurants in London will be among the first to sample its dishes, with further plans to expand on a larger scale, even to local supermarkets.Cultivated meat is a production method that allows companies to produce food from...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
Popculture

Bagel Recall Issued Nationwide

One lot of Bantam Bagels is being recalled due to an undeclared allergen issue. According to a notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the wrong product was accidentally placed into cartons or Bantam Classic Bagels. The replacement contains eggs, which can lead to severe allergies for some people.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
Popculture

Meat Product Recall Issued by US Government

A new recall has just hit grocery store shelves due to an undeclared allergen. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday, March issued a public health alert after PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wisconsin issued a recall for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products. The products contain a FDA regulated seasoning mix that may contain undeclared wheat.
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Nationwide Mushroom Recall Issued Due to Listeria Concerns

Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. has expanded its recall of Enoki Mushrooms. After voluntarily recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms earlier in February, the Los Angeles-based company on Feb. 23 expanded the recall to include 150g/5.25-ounce packages of Enoki Mushrooms. The recall was issued due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Hash Browns Recalled in 9 States, FDA Says

Thanks to a recall issued last week, hash browns lovers in the northeast might want to pause before eating breakfast. Cavendish Farms Corporation recalled over 400 Original Hash Brown Patties cases due to undeclared wheat ingredients. People with wheat allergies or sensitivity could have a severe reaction if exposed. Cavendish...
FOOD SAFETY
Outsider.com

Start-Up Company Is Trying to Make Steaks from Thin Air

Most of us can agree that beef is delicious. From streaks and pot roasts to burgers and burritos, Beef is at the center of some of the best foods on Earth. However, there are some environmental downsides to beef. Chief among those are the environmental impacts of commercial cattle farming. Raising enough cattle to feed the world takes up millions of acres of pasture land. More than that, raising all of those cows for burgers and steaks adds some serious pollution to the air. With more beef lovers born every day, that pollution is only going to get worse. As a result, countless companies have started working on beef alternatives.
AGRICULTURE
Thrillist

Salad Dressing with Plastic Chunks Has Forced a Recall at Trader Joe's

The US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for a ready-to-eat chicken salad sold at Trader Joe's. The salad dressing involved has been recalled because the "salad dressing may contain hard plastic." Specifically, Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with Chicken, Crispy Noodles...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy