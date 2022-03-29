Creating meat in a lab has new ally: tobacco

Most people don’t spend much time thinking about where their poultry comes from, much less what it was eating when it was alive but the feeding practices on large farms are harmful to the environment and have led to bland, unhealthy chickens. Today’s guest, Matthew Wadiak is a chef and founder and CEO of Cooks Venture, which is on a mission to create a new breed of broiler chicken that is more active, able to eat a varied diet and tastier. Through restorative agriculture and selective breeding, the Cooks Venture farm in Arkansas has bred chickens that are more heat resistant and can eat a variety of grains. As a chef and former co-founder of Blue Apron, Wadiak views it as his duty to try to change the food system for the better.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO