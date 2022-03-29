ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Crime Stoppers offers reward for information in connection to 2007 homicide

By Anthony Reyes
 1 day ago
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in connection to a 2007 homicide.

According to Crime Stoppers, Corey Green was killed on November 12, 2007 at the former Dairy Queen at 820 Walden Avenue.

A reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.

