Women’s Sports Roundup: March Madness, Brittney Griner, and Equal Pay

The 2022 NCAA Tournament has included the same kind of upsets we're used to seeing in March Madness, but there was one Cinderella story that's taken on a historic status with No. 15 seed Saint Peter's reaching the Elite Eight. Shaheen Holloway's Peacocks were just the 10th No. 15 seed to knock off a No. 2 seed in the first round, the third No. 15 seed to make the Sweet Sixteen, and after defeating Purdue on Friday night, have become the first-ever No. 15 to reach the Elite Eight.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO