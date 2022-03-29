Women’s Sports Roundup: March Madness, Brittney Griner, and Equal Pay

Game of the 2022 women's NCAA tournament? Yup. You likely didn't hydrate enough for the instant classic which unfolded as the UConn Huskies outlasted the NC State Wolfpack 91-87 to secure their 14th straight Final Four berth in the Bridgeport Regional final in Connecticut on Monday. The double-overtime thriller was...
Following the narrow win, Geno Auriemma's Huskies are going to their 14th straight Final Four.
UConn head women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma met with the media on Tuesday as his team prepared to head to Minneapolis for the NCAA Women’s Final Four later in the week. Auriemma won his first title with UConn in Minneapolis in 1995.
March Madness is coming back to Minneapolis and it's expected to be the biggest local event since the pandemic began.Why it matters: We're hosting at the start of a new era for women's basketball. After last year's investigation into NCAA gender disparities, the league is ramping up its media coverage, advertising and spending for women's teams to match what's already offered to men. It's also the first year the women's tournament can use March Madness branding, which was historically reserved for the men's games. Yes, and: We have a local connection! Paige Bueckers, the University of Connecticut point guard...
There will be plenty of familiar faces at the women’s Final Four with Stanford, South Carolina, Louisville and UConn heading to Minneapolis. With all the upsets that occurred during the women’s NCAA Tournament this year — a record number of double-digit seeds won — three No. 1 seeds and No. 2 seed UConn remain.
Fourteen straight Finals Fours. That's the unprecedented streak the UConn women's basketball team extended with Monday night's heart-stopping 91-87 double-overtime victory over North Carolina State in the Bridgeport Regional championship game. And it's a lot to live up to, UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.
The 1995 Women’s Final Four was a star-studded affair: two No. 1 seeds, a No. 2 and a No. 3 made it. Four Hall of Fame head coaches, a future ESPN commentator, and a future Hall of Famer were there as well, and two former local prep stars played in front of family and friends in their hometown for the first time as collegians.
UConn and Stanford are familiar opponents who will meet in a familiar place Friday: In the NCAA Final Four. The Huskies and Cardinal have met 18 times, five in the national semifinals or championship game. The Huskies memorable run to their first championship, the undefeated 1994-95 team, had to get through Stanford in order to reach the championship. They’ve also had high-profile meetings in ...
