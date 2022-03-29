ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox County, VA

Two charged with attempted murder after fleeing ACHS Monday

By Charles Conrad
 1 day ago

Two people were arrested and charged with attempted murder and other charges after a pursuit by law enforcement Monday afternoon that began at Appomattox County High School and ended...

