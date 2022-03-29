ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Children's Theatre reimagines 'The Wiz'

By WKRC
WKRC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can ease on down the road to the...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati author opening bookstore to inspire children to write

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati author is opening a new bookstore in April that will inspire readers of all ages and motivate children to write their own stories. Author J.M. Clark is opening The Tome Bookstore, which will be located at 2123 Beechmont Ave. in Mount Washington. The bookstore will...
CINCINNATI, OH
Vibe

Michael Jackson’s Broadway Musical To Embark On Nationwide Tour

Click here to read the full article. The Broadway musical dedicated to the illustrious, perennial talent of Michael Jackson is going national. MJ: The Musical, upon receiving countless praise, mild criticism, and overall rave reviews, will live in 17 major cities over the next two years. As announced on Tuesday (March 22), the domestic tour will kick off in Chicago in July 2023. It was announced previously that the tour will stop in Charlotte between late September 2023 through early October 2023. “We are thrilled by the Broadway response to ‘MJ,’ and that we are already deep in preparations to bring...
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
realitytitbit.com

American Idol: Emily Faith isn't just a country singer, she’s Miss Tulsa 2022

American Idol is back with its 20th season of trying to find the best singer across the country and it is already off to a great start. This week marks the third week of auditions and there have been some incredible singers fighting for a ticket to Hollywood, one of those was Emily Faith who is already a well-established singer.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dwayne Johnson
CBS Denver

‘Tootsie’ The Musical Coming To Denver’s Buell Theatre

(CBS4) – It was a hit movie starting Dustin Hoffman, and now it’s a hit musical. “Tootsie” is on stage at the Buell Theatre March 29-April 10. The show tells the story of Michael Dorsey, an actor struggling to find work until he decides to reinvent himself as an actress—and lands the role of a lifetime. (credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade) “This show is really funny and you’re going to have a wonderful time. It’s a feel-good time where we have a lot of laughs,” says cast member Ashley Alexandra. “We get to make fun of ourselves but it’s also heartwarming. There’s...
DENVER, CO
MetroTimes

jessica Care moore’s ‘Daughters of Betty’ jams to a sold-out crowd at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright

“I hope you stay uncomfortable for the next two hours,” Detroit’s jessica Care moore says to a packed auditorium at the Charles H. Wright Museum on Saturday night. Her voice is matter-of-fact and from the heart, as she stands on stage with feathered wings and a bedazzled hoop skirt. The Detroit poet is the founder of Daughters of Betty, formerly known as Black Women Rock, a collective of all Black, female rock ’n’ rollers.
DETROIT, MI
The Guardian

Phoenix Dance Theatre review – tender and tense performances mark 40 years

In 1981, Phoenix Dance Company was a group of three men in Leeds, using their administrator’s spare room as an office. In 2022, it’s a fixture of the UK dance scene, with its own building and a 40-year legacy being celebrated in this tour. So much has changed in that time, from a black, all-male company inspired by jazz and soul and the dance they learned together at middle school, to a multicultural, international troupe of male and female dancers. There have been multiple directors and shifts in tone, and more than once the company has seemingly risen from the ashes.
THEATER & DANCE
TODAY.com

Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter on fondest memories of the 'Queen of Soul’

Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Blayne Alexander meets Grace Franklin, the 16-year-old granddaughter of Aretha Franklin. Grace reveals her grandmother was not only the “Queen of Soul,” but also the “queen of cooking,” and that she shares the same passion and talent for singing as her grandmother. Grace recently auditioned for “American Idol,” not making it to the next round, but plans to return to audition another time.March 25, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wiz#Wizard Of Oz#Ease On Down The Road#Gospel#Performing#Musical Theater#Cincinnati Children#Wkrc
WKRC

Distiller from reality show to open local distillery in Ripley

RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Tri-State will soon be home to a new distillery. Doug Taylor was named a master distiller for the peach brandy he brewed up on the reality show "Moonshiners." Taylor is turning his hobby into a business called Northern Yankee Moonshine. Taylor grew up in Eastgate...
RIPLEY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy