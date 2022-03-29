ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL approves new overtime rule proposed by Eagles

By Liam Jenkins
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

A few weeks ago the Philadelphia Eagles requested a rule change concerning the current overtime structure. Today, that proposal was approved at the NFL Owner’s meetings. The Eagles have long been one of the most active teams...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

2 prominent NFL coaches opposed to OT rule change

The NFL’s overtime rules have once again been a major topic of debate this offseason, and two of the league’s longest-tenured coaches do not think any change is needed. Two proposed changes to the overtime format are currently under consideration. One, which was proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, suggests that each team should get a possession in overtime before moving to sudden death. The Tennessee Titans proposed tweaking the current rule so that each team must possess the ball unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a 2-point attempt.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jim Irsay Said About Carson Wentz

We can now add Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay to the list of people that have lowkey roasted Carson Wentz on his way out. Irsay spoke about Wentz to the media and confirmed that it was something that the organization needed to move away from. “It’s just, for us, it...
NFL
NBC Philadelphia

Colts Owner Jim Irsay Blasts Former Eagles QB Wentz After Trade

Colts owner blasts Carson Wentz after disastrous year in Indy originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Colts owner Jim Irsay didn’t pull any punches Tuesday talking about Carson Wentz at the NFL owner’s meetings. A day after Frank Reich said Wentz shouldn’t be considered a scapegoat for the...
NFL
NBC Sports

Pederson says Commanders are getting 'tremendous leader' in Wentz

There are just a few coaches in the NFL -- if any -- that know new Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz the way Doug Pederson does. Pederson coached Wentz for five seasons in Philadelphia from 2016 to 2020, a stretch that included three-straight postseason appearances and a Lombardi Trophy -- although Wentz did not play during the Eagles' 2017 playoff run due to injury. The partnership was broken up following a difficult 2020 season that ended with Pederson being fired and Wentz traded to Indianapolis.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Lurie
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
NFL
WIBC.com

Did Colts Players Want Carson Wentz Gone Too?

Indianapolis – Nearly 3 weeks removed from the Colts trading Carson Wentz to Washington and the Colts bringing in veteran QB Matt Ryan, fans have begun to get a clearer picture of how the team, front office, and ownership viewed the former QB. Colts HC Frank Reich has continued...
NFL
The Spun

Only 3 NFL Owners Voted Against The New Overtime

The NFL owners have officially adopted a new overtime rule that will be exclusive to playoff games. In this new rule, each team will now be allowed to possess the ball at least once. After that, it’s sudden death. The game will no longer end if the first team...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Qb
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
Bradenton Herald

PFF Ranks Broncos as Most Improved NFL Team in 2022 Offseason

If the NFL handed out trophies for the team with the best singular offseason haul, the Denver Broncos would likely be the odds on favorite to win the award. In an offseason that has seen one seismic move after another across the NFL landscape, where do the Broncos rank among the rest of the league after landing the fabled franchise quarterback?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

NFL World Reacts To Bills Stadium News

Buffalo Bills fans can finally have a sigh of relief after the team and New York state agreed to $1.4 billion worth of private-public funding for a new stadium. The lease on the Bills’ current stadium is set to expire around August 2022 and they badly need a deal in place to keep the team in Buffalo.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Jim Irsay says Carson Wentz era was “mistake”

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has not been mincing words about how badly he wanted to move on from Carson Wentz after this last NFL season. Despite having six Pro Bowlers on their roster, the Colts failed to make the playoffs due in large part to a season-ending loss to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars. Just about every decision-maker in the organization put the blame at the feet of Wentz, who failed to lead the team as hoped. Trading their starting quarterback just one year after acquiring him in a costly trade suddenly seemed very possible.
NFL
NBC Sports

Lurie wishes Wentz's tenure in Philly ended differently

Carson Wentz's five-year tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles was full of highs and lows. However, it ended in an ugly fashion, as he was benched for then-rookie Jalen Hurts in 2020 amidst a 4-11-1 season. A few months later, he was traded to Indianapolis. Not even one year later, Wentz...
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens Provide Further Updates On Injured Players

Time missed: 16 games in 2021. Prognosis: Stanley should be ready for the 2022 season. Harbaugh's take: “We won’t be hurrying him back into practice by any stretch. We’ll be looking to get him back for the season. It’ll be very important for us.”. Running backs...
NFL
Yardbarker

Heat may trade Jimmy Butler over Erik Spoelstra feud

Since then, speculation has been running rampant regarding the status of their relationship. This week, some clarity emerged on the topic. “The Jimmy Butler-Erik Spoelstra thing, ya know, Jimmy Butler grinds on his teammates,” ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said on his podcast this week. “I mean, he brings...
NBA
Yardbarker

LSU Offense to Have Familiar Cadence With New Wrinkles Mixed In

Every year when it comes to scheme on either offense or defense, the most common phrases are "versatility" or "spreading the ball around to playmakers." It's the broad description of how every team hopes to operate on the field but for LSU this spring, a completely new coaching staff is attempting breathe new life into the familiar idioms.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Top Available Targets Still Available in NFL Free Agency

Despite not making many impact moves in the NFL free agency so far, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles can find great deals now that the initial frenzy died down. Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles stated that we shouldn’t expect very many initial deals when the free agency frenzy began two weeks ago. He stayed true to his word and avoided making splashy signings. In fact, he found bargain-basement deals on players who haven’t exactly made an impact in the league yet.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former NFL GM mocks Falcons drafting big-bodied wide receiver

The Falcons have a few glaring needs on the roster; the most apparent has to be at receiver. Atlanta currently boasts a core of Olamide Zaccheaus, Frank Darby, Chad Hansen, KhaDarel Hodge, and Austin Trammell, which is just a conglomerate of WR3s at best. The Falcons need a serious influx...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy