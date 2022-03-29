NFL approves new overtime rule proposed by Eagles

The NFL’s overtime rules have once again been a major topic of debate this offseason, and two of the league’s longest-tenured coaches do not think any change is needed. Two proposed changes to the overtime format are currently under consideration. One, which was proposed by the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles, suggests that each team should get a possession in overtime before moving to sudden death. The Tennessee Titans proposed tweaking the current rule so that each team must possess the ball unless the team with the first possession scores a touchdown and converts a 2-point attempt.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO