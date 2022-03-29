Simmons University dean’s list

DURHAM,NEW HAMPSHIRE – Fourteen Natick students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire for the fall 2021 semester. Some made honors and some high honors. They are:. Andrew Christlieb (High Honors) Gillian McTague (Honors) Jack Singer (Honors) Gina Carpinito (Highest Honors) Cole...
BLOOMINGTON—Two Canton students, among 734 from 28 states, have earned a spot on the Illinois Wesleyan University’s dean’s list for the fall semester. Elizabeth Rosich is a first year student majoring in nursing while Alexa Varvitsiotis is a first-year student majoring in accounting. To qualify for the...
STITTVILLE — Ripon College has announced that Victoria Enk, of Stittville, has been recognized for academic excellence by being named to the college’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester. Enk is majoring in psychology, the announcement added.
OXFORD, OHIO – Caroline Laird was named to the Miami University fall 2021-22 President’s list. Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for the fall semester 2021-22 have been named to the President’s list recognizing academic excellence.
The following college students from Surprise and El Mirage recently received academic honors:. • Katherine Harmon of Surprise earned a spot on the Rockhurst University dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester by achieving a GPA of 3.5 or above. Rockhurst University is a Catholic university founded in 1910 and is in the heart of Kansas City, Missouri.
CLARK MILLS — Hannah Elia, of Clark Mills, has graduated from Le Moyne College with bachelor’s degrees in human resource management and management and leadership, the college has announced. Elia, the announcement added, was also named to Le Moyne’s dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester.
LEWISTON, MAINE – Shelby Howard of Ashland, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in December 2021. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.92 or higher. Howard, the daughter of Steven J. Howard and Kathleen...
ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – Trio of Ashland residents made the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the Fall 2021 Semester. Alex Vernes, who is in the software engineering program. Katie Leon, who is in the biomedical engineering program. Alex Pecze, who is in the industrial engineering...
FARMINGTON – University of Maine at Farmington graduating senior Carrie Close has a lot to celebrate this spring. She is launching her first published book in April and will also be marching in the University’s 2022 Commencement ceremony in May when she graduates with a bachelor of fine arts degree in creative writing.
