Agriculture

Peanut Commission OKs research projects

By From staff reports
KPVI Newschannel 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTIFTON — The Georgia Peanut Commission board of directors has approved $795,205 in research project funding for the 2022-23 research budget year. This action was taken during the commission’s March board meeting. The research projects approved include 36 project proposals submitted from the University of Georgia,...

