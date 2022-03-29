ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Giants OF LaMonte Wade Jr. headed to IL with knee injury

By Steve Adams
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UUY9U_0etK5PbT00
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. will start the season on the IL. Michael Ciaglo-USA TODAY Sports

Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced to reporters Tuesday that outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. will open the 2022 season on the injured list (Twitter links via Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area and Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic). Wade recently exited a Giants Cactus League game and underwent an MRI after experiencing discomfort in his left knee. The imaging revealed inflammation and a bone bruise, and doctors recommended 10 days of downtime before being re-evaluated. That shutdown alone will take Wade beyond Opening Day, and it remains to be seen whether he’ll need additional rest or treatment at that point. Even if he’s cleared for baseball activity, he’d likely need at least a quick ramp-up period before jumping back into games.

It’s the second injury of note for the Giants in as many days. The team announced Monday that third baseman Evan Longoria will undergo surgery to repair a damaged ligament in his throwing hand. He’ll need to have his finger immobilized for a minimum of 10 days following that operation, and with any surgery, there’s the potential for an absence of some note. The Giants didn’t provide an immediate timeline but will surely have updates once Longoria’s surgery has been completed.

With Wade now sidelined to begin the season, San Francisco will likely turn to an Opening Day outfield alignment featuring Joc Pederson in left field, Steven Duggar in center and Mike Yastrzemski in right. The Giants are deep in infield/outfield types, with Austin Slater, Darin Ruf and Mauricio Dubon all having experience both on the dirt and in the grass. Thairo Estrada and Jason Vosler, too, have a bit of outfield experience, though their play there has been more sparse than Slater, Ruf and Dubon. Outfielders Heliot Ramos and Jaylin Davis are both on the 40-man roster as well, though they’ve both been optioned to minor league camp already.

San Francisco will obviously hope for a fairly minimal absence for Wade, who proved to be the organization's latest diamond-in-the-rough find this past season. Acquired in a minor trade with the Twins, the 28-year-old Wade eventually seized a semi-regular role at Oracle Park and slashed .253/.326/.482 with 18 home runs, 17 doubles and a trio of triples in 361 plate appearances. He was platooned heavily, logging just 42 plate appearances against southpaws and turning in a woeful .135/.200/.189 slash in that small sample. Wade is on track to be arbitration-eligible next winter and can be controlled through the 2025 season

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors

3K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

466K+

Views

Follow MLB Trade Rumors and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins interested in two-time All-Star righty Johnny Cueto

Prior to the lockout, the busiest segment of the free-agent market was starting pitching, with the majority of the top names flying off the shelves before the freeze on transactions in December. The top two remaining starters, Carlos Rodon and Clayton Kershaw, both signed the first full day after the lockout, leaving the top of the market picked clean. Earlier Saturday, the Blue Jays signed Yusei Kikuchi, taking another appealing name off the board.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers designate Matt Beaty for assignment

The Dodgers announced on Wednesday afternoon they’ve designated corner infielder/outfielder Matt Beaty for assignment. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for Hanser Alberto, whose previously reported one-year deal has been made official. It’s a bit of a surprising move, as Beaty’s coming off an atypically good season...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Kris Bryant turned down Phillies because he wanted seven-year deal?

The Phillies were often speculated as a suitor for Kris Bryant this winter, and USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports that the team did indeed have interest in the former NL MVP. However, Bryant wanted as much long-term security as possible in the form of “at least a seven-year deal,” and he landed that desired contract with his seven-year, $182M agreement with the Rockies. Philadelphia’s offer topped out at five years, Nightengale writes.
MLB
The Spun

White Sox, Phillies Reportedly Agree To Outfielder Trade

The Phillies and White Sox agreed to a trade this Tuesday involving outfielder Adam Haseley. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Phillies are sending Haseley to the White Sox. At this time, it’s unknown what Philadelphia received in return for the former eighth overall pick. Haseley, 25,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steven Duggar
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Jaylin Davis
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Heliot Ramos
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Austin Slater
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners sign Billy Hamilton to minor league deal

The Mariners have agreed to a minor league deal with center fielder Billy Hamilton, tweets Corey Brock of The Athletic. Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times tweeted earlier that Hamilton was in the Mariners’ clubhouse. The Wasserman client will surely be in big league camp and compete for a roster spot over the next few weeks.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees avoid arbitration with Joey Gallo

The Yankees announced this afternoon they’ve agreed to terms with 11 of their 12 arbitration-eligible players. Among them is All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo, whom Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports (Twitter link) settled for $10.275M. That’s right in line with the $10.2M projection of MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz. Gallo will...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros never close to deal with Correa, 'did not budge from' original offer

Before Carlos Correa signed with the Twins, there was some increased buzz that Correa could be staying with the Astros, as Houston was reportedly working on a new contract offer and owner Jim Crane was getting involved in talks. However, in the aftermath of Correa’s departure, The Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome hears from two sources that “the Astros were not close to reuniting with their shortstop.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Braves discussed Craig Kimbrel trade with White Sox

The Atlanta Braves recently discussed a Craig Kimbrel trade with the White Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, before the Braves signed Kenley Jansen. That one-year, $16M deal for Jansen is an exact match for the one-year and $16M remaining on Kimbrel’s contract, which perhaps suggests that Atlanta’s pursuit of Kimbrel is no longer in the cards.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Giants Cactus League#Mri
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees to give extension offer to Aaron Judge by Opening Day

Yankees GM Brian Cashman met with reporters Saturday, discussing numerous Bronx Bombers-related topics with Newsday’s Erik Boland (Twitter links), MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, The Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com) and other media members. Aaron Judge’s contract was one of the subjects addressed, as the star slugger didn’t agree to terms...
MLB
NBC Sports

Bart poised to take over for Giants after unexpected twists

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- From the moment it was put in place, the succession plan seemed perfect on paper. The Giants took Joey Bart with the second overall pick in the draft during a summer when Buster Posey was still just 31 years old and en route to a fourth straight All-Star appearance. It was a pick that had been rumored for weeks, and on that June night in 2018, Bart said Posey was one of his favorite players growing up. He said he had hoped the Giants rumors were true, because that's where he wanted to be.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants, Darin Ruf agree to two-year, $6.25M deal

The Giants have agreed to a two-year, $6.25M deal with first baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf, tweets ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract contains a club option for a third season, which would be Ruf’s first potential free-agent year. Ruf, represented by Vanguard Sports, was projected by MLBTR contributor Matt Swartz...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants' Brandon Belt, Evan Longoria should be ready for Opening Day; Tommy La Stella questionable

The Giants provided updates on some veteran names who have yet to appear in spring training games, but Brandon Belt and Evan Longoria are both expected to be ready for Opening Day, manager Gabe Kapler told MLB.com’s Maria Guardado and other reporters. Longoria has been dealing with right index finger tendinitis, while Belt has inflammation in his right knee. The latter issue might be the bigger problem on paper, given Belt’s history of knee injuries, but Kapler said “We don’t really have concerns. It’s just going to be a later start for Brandon.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels unlikely to stretch payroll for hitter, only starting pitcher

The Angels were exploring the market for prominent right-handed hitters, checking in with such notable names as Trey Mancini, J.D. Davis and Luke Voit, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (Twitter link). However, that search may now be limited if not over. After signing Ryan Tepera, the Angels appear only willing to significantly stretch their payroll for a starting pitcher rather than a position player.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Utilityman Brandon Drury joins Reds

Another day, another new sighting in the Reds’ clubhouse. Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer tweets that veteran infielder/outfielder Brandon Drury has arrived, signaling that the two parties have agreed to terms. Presumably, a deal with the Wasserman client will formally be announced once he passes a physical. Drury,...
MLB
NBC Chicago

Chicago White Sox Acquire Outfielder Adam Haseley From Phillies

White Sox acquire outfielder Haseley from Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox have a new outfielder. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday the Sox are acquiring outfielder Adam Haseley from the Phillies. Haseley was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of the...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
466K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy