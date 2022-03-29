Botanic Life expands holistic health offerings in McKinney

Here are five businesses and restaurants that are coming soon to Southlake and Grapevine. 1. Blo Blow Dry Bar will open its newest location in the Park Village Shopping Center in Southlake on April 8. Located 1161 E. Southlake Blvd., Unit 284, the bar will offer guests five signature blowout styles on its hair menu, a la carte options, a variety of hair treatments, plus five signature makeup looks and a new section of customized looks. Blo Blow Dry Bar launched its "no cuts, no color" concept in Canada in 2007, according to a company press release. 817-230-4519. www.blomedry.com/blo-southlake.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO