Mckinney, TX

Botanic Life expands holistic health offerings in McKinney

By Miranda Jaimes
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 1 day ago
Holistic health boutique Botanic Life opened March 26 at 3530 W. University Drive, Ste. 200, in McKinney. Botanic Life offers CBD products, essential oils, creams, massage blends, bath salts, bath bombs and more. Products are blended...

