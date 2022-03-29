Inglewood police searching for man who attacked woman at her home

Authorities are searching for a man who attacked a woman who had just returned to her Inglewood home early Monday.

Police got a call about trouble at the home on 527 W. Regent Street around 1:31 a.m. Monday.

The victim told police that she was attacked after returning home from work, the Inglewood Police Department said in a news release.

As she was opening her front door, the woman felt an object strike her on the back of her head and then someone started pulling her backwards, police said.

She quickly grabbed something that was near her door frame and used it to hit her attacker several times.

He then pulled the object from her and swung at her.

She grabbed something else and struck him over the head with it and reached for her phone to call 911.

That’s when the suspect fled the scene, authorities said.

The victim described her attacker as being a Black man in his late 40s to 50s with a light complexion and medium build. He had short “salt and pepper” hair in an afro shape, and full sideburns that extended down to a full beard, police said.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve, black and green plaid shirt.

The victim told officers that the man had strong odor of alcohol, police said.

The victim suffered bruises on her extremities as a result of the attack, police said. She was not taken to a hospital.

Police said the suspect may have an injury to his head as result of the struggle with the victim.

It’s still unclear what motivated the attack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Inglewood Police Department Homicide Detectives at 310-412-5246.

