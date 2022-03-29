House passes bill to create statues for Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor

T he House of Representatives passed legislation Monday to honor former Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O'Connor with statues at the U.S. Capitol.

The bill, which passed in a 349-63 bipartisan vote, will now head to President Joe Biden' s desk, where he is expected to sign it into law .



"Justice O’Connor and Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women in law and life. By permanently placing their statues in the U.S. Capitol, we’re honoring their legacy and reminding visitors to our nation’s Capitol that women can achieve their dreams through grit and determination," said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema , one of the co-sponsors of the bill, in a joint press release.

The bill directs the Joint Committee of Congress on the Library, which oversees art on the Capitol complex, to consider selecting an artist from "underrepresented demographic groups" to commission the statues.

First introduced by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the bill passed the Senate in December.

"Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sandra Day O’Connor were trailblazers long before reaching the Supreme Court, opening doors for women at a time when so many insisted on keeping them shut," Klobuchar said. "It is only fitting that we honor their remarkable lives and service to our country by establishing statues in the Capitol."

O'Connor became the first female associate justice to serve on the Supreme Court in 1981 after being appointed by former President Ronald Reagan. She sat on the court until her retirement in 2006.

Ginsburg, hailed as a champion of women's rights, was nominated to the Supreme Court by former President Bill Clinton in 1993 and served until her death in 2020.