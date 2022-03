Former Georgia star football player Ahkil Crumpton has been charged with murder. He reportedly shot and killed a 23 year old gas station employee in Oconee County. Elijah Wood, 23, was working the overnight shift at the RaceTrac located in the 7900 block of Macon Highway on March 19, 2021, according to Fox 5 in Atlanta, when a masked gunman walked into the store, pointed his handgun at Wood, and pulled the trigger around 1:40 a.m.

