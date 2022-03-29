ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Fire destroys SCPS Bus

By Terry Harris Sussex-Surry Dispatch
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday, a normal early morning trip to deliver students to school quickly became the stuff of nightmares as Surry County Public Schools bus driver Sondra Artis dealt with what she first thought was fog due to a rainstorm. “Things just began to happen all at once,” related the...

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fire destroys playground equipment in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Playground equipment in a Fresno park was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, according to city officials. The city of Fresno posted on Twitter that a neighbor called 9-1-1 around 6:00 a.m. to report the playground equipment at the Willow-Balch Park was on fire, near Willow and Balch avenues. City officials […]
FRESNO, CA
WBRE

Fire destroys building in Lackawanna County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews battled flames inside a structure in Lackawanna County on Wednesday. The fire broke out on the 1000 block of Heart Lake Road around 1:30 p.m. According to Fire Chief Matt Pritchyk, one man who was working in the garage when the fire broke out has been taken to […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Transportation#Scps#Bus Driver#Scps Bus#Holiness Church
WTRF- 7News

Teen sets girlfriend on fire “to see what it was like”

Louisiana teenager was booked into a correctional center on a felony charge after being accused of setting his girlfriend on fire, reports WDTV. Joshua Randall White Jr., 18, was arrested in connection with the attack that happened on March 5. According to the deputy investigating, White and his girlfriend were drinking alcohol when White doused […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Daily South

Chevy Donating New Truck to Texas Teen in Viral Tornado Video

The story behind the viral video of the red pickup truck being thrown around like a rag doll by a tornado that tore through Texas this week just keeps getting better. Storm chaser Brian Emfinger's footage from Eglin of a Chevy Silverado being flipped over onto its right side, spun 360 degrees, and then put upright again and then simply driving away down U.S. Highway 290 immediately captivated the internet.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Manhunt for driver of speeding Tesla that launched 50 feet in the air before crashing into cars in LA

A manhunt has been launched for the driver of a Tesla caught on viral video speeding and flying 50 feet into the air before crashing into parked cars at an intersection in Los Angeles.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the incident occurred at the intersection of Baxter Street and Alvarado Street on Saturday.The Tesla car, a black S-BLM, was being operated by a rental driver to perform the stunt.The police said the car crashed into several trash cans and two parked vehicles as the stunt went wrong.It was being performed at a meet-up of Tesla users, Fox 11...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

1 Missing After Fire Destroys Home In Lakewood

UPDATE: Fire officials confirmed one person was killed in this house fire LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) — West Metro Fire Department responded to a fire that destroyed a home on South Cole Court in Lakewood Thursday morning. Investigators were searching for one resident who was believed to be home at the time of the fire. (credit: West Metro Fire) According to a West Metro tweet, crews were in the 2700 block of S Cole Ct, where a house was fully-engulfed in flames. Firefighters were unable to enter the home because it was fully involved. (credit: West Metro Fire) (credit: West Metro Fire) The home was determined to be a total loss, and the cause was under investigation. UPDATE: The fire at the home in the 2700 blk of South Cole Court is out. The resident who was believed to be home is unaccounted for. Crews were unable to enter structure upon arrival because it was fully involved. Home is total loss. Cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/AuwAfANfW0 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 17, 2022
LAKEWOOD, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy