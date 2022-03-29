ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Betty White’s Beloved California Home For Sale At $7.9 Million

By Rebekah Gonzalez
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Betty White 's beloved Carmel, California home is on the market for $7.95 million . According to the New York Post , the legendary comedian, who passed away in December , built the home with her husband more than four decades ago.

White purchased the lot with Allen Ludden for $170,000 in 1978 and built their dream oceanfront home. The three-story, four-bedroom wood and glass home is more than 3,600 square feet and was completed in 1981.

The home is located in an upscale seaside community called Carmel-by-the-Sea. According to The Post , each room has a panoramic view of the Point Lobos Nature Reserve, Ribera Beach, and Monastery Beach.

“As revered as Betty White’s public image was in real life, she was a private person. Betty’s home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate,” Nicole Truszkowski of Truszkowski Freedman & Associates of the Sotheby's International Realty told The Post . “Spending time in Carmel was one of Betty’s favorite things to do. She enjoyed many treasured moments with her family and close friends. The home embodies the spirit of Betty and Allen, it was eloquently understated with the focus on nature and the natural beauty surrounding the home.”

