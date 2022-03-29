ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Letters: Biden family 'escapades' find ho-hum reaction from journalists

By LETTER TO THE EDITOR
theadvocate.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWatching the evening news right before dinner, expecting to see updates on Ukraine and other national news, I was instead treated to a story about Hunter Biden with photos...

www.theadvocate.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
TheDailyBeast

Russia Bites Back With Comical List of Sanctions on Biden, Blinken and... Hillary

Russia has decided to respond to U.S. sanctions with its own seemingly random list of sanctions for current and former U.S. officials who are unlikely to be affected in any way. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the list, as did Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley. So too did CIA Director William Burns, White House press secretary Jen Psaki, and the president’s son Hunter Biden, whose involvement with a Ukrainian natural gas company set off a conservative conspiracy during Donald Trump’s presidency. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who has not been in an official position in nearly a decade, also made the cut. Other honorees include administrators and deputy secretaries in various government agencies.
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Biden’s sloooooow walk on weed

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. It’s well established that President Biden is an outlier among Democrats when it comes to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz mocked for saying nuclear war is more likely because of Biden’s ‘presidential weakness’

Ted Cruz is once again wading into the political arena to assert his viewpoint that President Joe Biden, not Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, is largely to blame for the war in Ukraine.In a recent Fox News interview, the Texas senator discussed how the world has fortunately not seen a nuclear weapon detonated against an enemy power since the Second World War.“We’ve managed to hold off anyone using a nuclear weapon. I pray to God that doesn’t happen,” Mr Cruz said.But Mr Cruz continued that he believes that under Mr Biden’s administration, the chances of that fact remaining true are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia personally sanctions Biden, son Hunter, Hillary Clinton, others

On Tuesday, Russia announced personal sanctions against U.S. President Joe Biden, and 12 other Americans, including his son Hunter Biden. Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the new Russian sanctions are in retaliation to the sanctions the U.S. imposed against Russia for its military invasion of Ukraine. Beyond President...
POLITICS
WIBC.com

WATCH: Psaki’s Shifting Narrative On Hunter Biden’s Laptop

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki cut off a reporter from the New York Post at Friday’s briefing after the journalist asked a series of questions about an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter Biden. The reporter’s inquiries came on the heels of a The New York Times report about...
U.S. POLITICS
creators.com

Years Late and Millions Short on Hunter Biden

Michael Isikoff, once the top investigative reporter for Newsweek, tweeted something unintentionally humorous about a New York Times story. "In the category of — didn't see this coming," he wrote, "The @nytimes confirms the authenticity of Hunter Biden emails derived from his laptop that had been previously dismissed as Russian disinformation."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
The Pueblo Chieftain

The wars Joe Biden is winning

I sometimes wonder what more could be added to the horror occurring in Ukraine. Since the Russian invasion at the end of February, every major city in Ukraine has experienced the war. Thousands have been killed on both sides, and over 2 million people have fled the country. As bombing...
PUEBLO, CO
The Atlantic

Biden’s Comments About Putin Were an Unforced Error

This is a free edition of Peacefield, a newsletter about the survival of liberal democracy in the United States, plus contrary, often curmudgeonly takes about everything from nuclear weapons to classic rock. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
News 12

Family from Ukraine finds refuge in Little Ferry

A mother and her 13-year-old son have found refuge in Little Ferry as Ukraine continues to be torn apart by war. Olga Tutov and her son Andrii are living with her sister. Although they are safe, the cost has been high for them. They had to leave behind their lives and their family, not knowing when they will see their loved ones again.
LITTLE FERRY, NJ
ComicBook

President Biden Sends Letter to The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley's Family, Cause of Death Could Not Be Determined

The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley's cause of death "could not be determined," according to a photo of his death certificate. Mosley was found dead in his car in Georgia at the end of January, with a single gunshot wound visible on his body. His death was initially believed to be a suicide, but his family had doubts about whether or not there was foul play. Now the investigation has failed to reach any clear-cut determination about the incident. Moseley's family was surprised to get a letter from President Joe Biden offering his condolences:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy