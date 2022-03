Jose Alvarado provided a spark off the bench last night for the New Orleans Pelicans in a road victory over Portland, scoring six points on three shots, grabbing four boards and doling out three assists. The rookie guard out of Georgia Tech also racked up four steals in his 15 minutes of action and continued to solidify himself as the an absolute force in the forcing-turnovers department. And no one in the league does it with as much creativity as Alvarado, who has established a pattern of camouflaging himself before performing a sneak attack against unsuspecting opponents. He's basically the NBA's version of Gene Parmesan.

NBA ・ 22 MINUTES AGO