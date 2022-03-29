Williams makes it official — he’s a Republican candidate in 119th District

Tom Williams Tuesday announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination in the 119th Legislative District. Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader

ASHLEY — Former WNEP morning anchor Tom Williams made it official Tuesday: He is a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 119th Legislative District.

Standing before a group of family and other supporters at the Miners Memorial Park on Main Street in Ashley on a chilly morning, Williams said he “will never stop fighting to be your trusted voice and the trusted voice of the communities of the 119th District.”

Williams, 57, lives in Fairview Township, and he said he knows the 119th District well. He said he has been knocking on doors to talk with voters to see what issues they are most concerned about.

“They told me over and over that they want to be able to pay their bills,” Williams said. “They want the roads fixed and they want lower gas prices. Every local community in the 119th District needs more help with local roads. Our message to Harrisburg — fix the roads.”

Williams said he will support regional ideas, like the South Valley Council of Governments that find new, innovative ideas to pave roads in neighborhoods each year.

“The 119th District needs a trusted, experienced voice to continue our region’s success,” Williams said. “We need to work together to hold politicians accountable to the one voice that truly matters — your voice.”

Williams grew up in the Wyoming Valley and raised his family here. He said he is the great-grandson of anthracite coal miners.

“From the days of those mines, to today’s regional partnerships driven by groups like the Earth Conservancy, we are seeing important work to reclaim old, mine-scarred land and restoring our environment and promoting new economic opportunities,” Williams said.

Williams talked about his 30-year career at WNEP, where he is most recognized as the morning co-anchor. He said “the good people of Northeastern Pennsylvania” are a special part of his extended family.

“And you were kind enough to let me into your homes each day for the past 30 years in my work as a newscaster,” he said. “Together, we promoted the very best our region has to offer and also shined a light on the parts that need improvement. My whole professional career has been invested in being a trusted voice for fairness and accountability. Now, I want to be your trusted voice in Harrisburg.”

Williams added, “Every voter, every senior, every working family, and every single community deserves to have their voices heard in Harrisburg.”

Williams said he grew up in the Wyoming Valley West School District, where he said he built friendships in communities such as Edwardsville, Larksville and Plymouth. He said he raised his family in the communities of the Crestwood School District, and is a member of the Saint Jude Parish community — and the entire Mountain Top region of Fairview, Rice and Wright townships. He said he has covered news stories for decades about the South Valley communities of Hanover Township, Ashley, Sugar Notch, Warrior Run, Nanticoke, Newport Township and Plymouth Township.

“The progress being made in the communities in the 119th District is remarkable, and the great credit goes to local leaders and the visionary organizations like the Earth Conservancy who are spearheading these revitalization efforts,” Williams said.

Williams said the voices of Luzerne County voters were ignored when the State Prison at Retreat in Newport Township was closed and the nearby White Haven Center shuttered.

“The voices of Luzerne County businesses were ignored when they were unilaterally shut down during the pandemic,” he said. “And the voices of Luzerne County property taxpayers have been ignored for for years when Harrisburg shortchanges our local schools.”

Williams and his wife, Colleen, have lived in Mountain Top for 30 years where they raised three children: Sarah, a graduate of Temple University, Thomas, a graduate of Penn State, and Ryan, currently a sophomore at Penn State.

He is the son of Harry and Carolee Williams and he has a sister and two brothers. A native of Kingston, he is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and he graduated from Penn State University with a degree in broadcast journalism.

The 119th Legislative District seat is currently held by Democrat Gerald Mullery of Newport Township, who is not seeking reelection.

The Pennsylvania primary will be held May 17.

Williams recently left his job as co-host of Newswatch 16’s This Morning after nearly 30 years.

Jim Costello, who on Jan. 7 announced he was a candidate for the Republican nomination in the 119th Legislative District, dropped out last week.

The race also consists of Republican Alec Ryncavage and Democrat Vito Malacari.

The re-drawn 119th Legislative District consists of the city of Nanticoke, the townships of Fairview, Hanover, Newport, Plymouth, Rice and Wright, and the boroughs of Ashley, Edwardsville, Larksville, Plymouth, Sugar Notch and Warrior Run.