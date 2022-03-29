ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca, SC

Seneca man arrested on child sex crimes charges

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dr6Fv_0etK0MNZ00

A Seneca man was arrested Monday on child sexual misconduct charges following an investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, according to arrest warrants, 26-year-old Jessie Dewayne Shook had sexual relations with the teenage victim between the summers of 2020 and 2021.

The investigation also discovered images of the teenager sent to shook and images of Shook sent to the teenager.

Shook has been charged with one count each of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor - Second Degree and Disseminating Harmful Material to a Minor as well as six counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor - Third Degree.

He is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center of a combined $50,000 surety bond.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Former primary school paraprofessional arrested on child molestation charges

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a former school worker on child molestation charges after victims under the age of 6 were identified. The GBI said former paraprofessional Bobby Ray Cross, 66, was charged with three counts of child molestation for acts committed...
EDUCATION
Law & Crime

Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend So Severely She Said ‘Just Kill Me Already,’ Forced Her to Go with Him to Job Interview at Jail Across State Lines

A Texas man allegedly went to a job interview over the weekend while holding his girlfriend hostage. He’s since been arrested twice. Matthew Joseph Contreras, 25, stands accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to police in El Paso, Texas. Court documents obtained by local ABC/CW affiliate...
EL PASO, TX
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seneca, SC
Seneca, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Oconee County, SC
Oconee County, SC
Crime & Safety
Oxygen

Former Sheriff's Deputy Gets One-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Teen

A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Crimes
Herald and News

Police dog sniffs out crystal meth, two men arrested

Two men face drug trafficking charges after a police dog named Trapper sniffed out suspected crystal meth in a car, according to police. The K-9 cop helped police discover the alleged methamphetamine during a search on March 19. Luis Pacheco-Lopez, 40 of Medford, and Daniel Velarde-Medrano of Huntington Park, California,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Betty Taylor: Missing girl, 12, found safe as police arrest 23-year-old male on kidnapping charge

A 12-year-old girl who went missing in Arizona has been found alive and safe in South Carolina.Betty Sue Taylor was found 2,000 miles away on Hilton Head Island 10 days after she was reported missing in Arizona on 20 March.A 23-year-old suspect, Timothy M Schultheis, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and custodial interference, according to a statement from Graham County Sheriff’s Office.“Betty Taylor was found to be with him and is now safe,” the statement said.Mr Schultheis, of South Carolina, was located with the help of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and is awaiting extradition to Arizona, the Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

Sherri Papini case: Family ‘appalled’ by arrest in alleged faked abduction, says she was ‘ambushed’ in front of her kids

The family of a Northern California woman whose 2016 disappearance trigged an intensive search and international headlines on Friday criticized the way she was arrested on charges she faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini, 39, of Redding, was “ambushed” in front of her children Thursday afternoon, according to her family. She spent the night in […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSMV

Video shows youth detention center supervisor attacked before teens escape

On Friday afternoon, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced the start of phase 2 of the Interstate SMART Corridor. We have the latest on Steven Wiggins taking plea deal on federal charges. Plus, Melanie says cool stretch continues. Friday Afternoon Forecast from News 4. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. WE...
PUBLIC SAFETY
106.3 WORD

New details in fatal Lake Keowee shooting

New details have emerged regarding the fatal shooting at Fall Creek Landing on Lake Keowee near Salem, earlier this week. The incident happened on the water Tuesday afternoon and claimed the life of 29 year old, Nathan Drew Morgan of Walhalla.
SALEM, SC
US News and World Report

Police: Woman Escapes From Kidnapper in Mandan

MANDAN, N.D. (AP) — A suspect has been arrested after she was accused of kidnapping and terrorizing a woman who escaped and locked herself in a gas station bathroom early Friday, according to Mandan police. The 28-year-old victim told police she had been staying at a friend's house in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
PUBLIC SAFETY
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
3K+
Followers
839
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy