Seneca man arrested on child sex crimes charges

A Seneca man was arrested Monday on child sexual misconduct charges following an investigation by the Oconee County Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, according to arrest warrants, 26-year-old Jessie Dewayne Shook had sexual relations with the teenage victim between the summers of 2020 and 2021.

The investigation also discovered images of the teenager sent to shook and images of Shook sent to the teenager.

Shook has been charged with one count each of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor - Second Degree and Disseminating Harmful Material to a Minor as well as six counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor - Third Degree.

He is currently being held in the Oconee County Detention Center of a combined $50,000 surety bond.