There have been many, many special and limited-edition Ford Mustang models over the years. Some have attracted huge collector interest, while others belong in the more quirky category that includes the 7-Up Edition, a car that found inspiration in a very unlikely place – the carbonated beverage of the same name. The idea actually came from a giveaway destined for the 1990 NCAA Basketball Championship that was canceled before the sporting event took place, though FoMoCo decided to move forward and sell them to the public. As a result, this very nice 1990 Ford Mustang LX 7-Up Edition – which is one of just 4,103 produced – is now up for grabs at Cars & Bids.

