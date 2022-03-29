ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando FreeFall manual shows teen exceeded weight limit

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdaP9_0etJzdGT00

ORLANDO, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Operations guidelines for Orlando FreeFall, the drop tower ride at ICON Park where a 14-year-old boy died last week, indicates that the boy exceeded the ride’s weight restrictions.

According to documents obtained by WFLA, the operations manual lists the maximum weight for the ride as less than 287 pounds.

Tyre Sampson’s father said the boy w eighed more than 300 pounds .

Teen dies after fall from Florida amusement park ride

The teen’s father, Yarnell Sampson, told FOX 35 Orlando that his son was uneasy about the ride.

“When the ride took off, that’s when he was feeling uncomfortable,” Sampson told Fox 35. “He was like, ‘What’s going on?’ That’s when he started freaking out. He was explaining to his friend next to him, ‘I don’t know man. If I don’t make it down, please tell my mom and daddy I love them.’ For him to say something like that, he must’ve felt something.’”

Tyre was 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighed 340 pounds. His father said Tyre wasn’t allowed to get on other rides.

“This one particular ride said we can take you, come on, get on,” Sampson told Fox 35. “No one else allowed him to get on the ride. So, I’m wondering what happened between now and then that made them say, ‘Come on, get on this ride.’”

Father learned about teen’s theme park death on social media

Tyre dropped out of his seat from a 430-foot, free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district not far from Disney World.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the ride was inspected in December and has been open for less than six months.

John Stine, director of sales and marketing for the Slingshot Group of Companies, the owner and operator of the ride, said there are several safety checks in place before the ride is ready to launch.

Read the ride manual below

Freefall Drop Tower Manual Download

“The ride will not operate if those checks are not greenlighted. Again, everything was functioning properly when the ride started. What we don’t know is what happened after that,” Stine told WFLA. “We’re just deeply saddened and shocked by what happened last night. Our hearts break for the family.”

Listen: 911 caller claims teen was not secured prior to death on Florida tower ride

Sampson’s family has reportedly hired attorneys Benjamin Crump and Bob Hilliard while authorities continue to investigate the teen’s death.

“He absolutely would’ve accepted if this ride would’ve said respectfully to him, ‘We’re sorry, but you can’t ride it,’” Hillard told Fox 35. “You know, he would be home right now getting ready for football practice, and that’s their responsibility.”

Tyre attended City Garden Montessori School in St. Louis. He planned to play football at East St. Louis High School next school year, reported Nexstar station KTVI .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WGN News
WGN News

16K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WGN News

Warrant issued for alleged 18-year-old shooter at Rosemont mall

ROSEMONT, Ill. — An arrest warrant has been issued for the alleged shooter after a man died and a 15-year-old girl was wounded Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. near the food court, leading the mall to go into lockdown. When officers arrived, they said they found […]
ROSEMONT, IL
WGN News

Tourists run amid bangs at airport in Mexico’s Cancun

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Tourists were sent scrambling by loud bangs heard at the international airport in the Mexican resort of Cancun on Monday. Flights were suspended for almost three hours after authorities received reports of gunshots at the airport, the National Guard said in a statement. Videos posted on social media showed travelers scrambling […]
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orlando, FL
Sports
NBC Miami

Teen Dies After Falling From Ride at Central Florida Amusement Park

Police are investigating after a 14-year-old teen boy died after falling from a ride at an Orlando theme park. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the teen fell around 11 p.m. from the Orlando Free-Fall ride at the ICON Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The teen was taken to...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Hilliard
Person
Benjamin Crump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Wfla
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles’: Huge haul of guns seized in Florida during Spring Break

Panama City Beach Police say they seized enough guns to “arm a small army” over the weekend. Law enforcement officials in Panama City Beach in northwestern Florida – a popular Spring Break destination – announced on Monday that they seized 75 weapons and detained 161 people on Saturday and Sunday, referring to the suspects as “pathetic cowards”. Beach Police Chief JR Talamantez said the guns “were taken over a period of two days”. “It could arm a small army. Semiautomatic weapons, long rifles – these are weapons brought to a resort destination. These are weapons brought to a beach,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
WGN News

WGN News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy