ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Who drives the climate train?

By swilliams
Lassen County News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s Note: This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To stay on top of important articles like these, sign up to receive the latest updates from TomDispatch.com. Snow began falling Dec. 24, big fluffy flakes that made lace on mittens before melting. Within hours it had coated the ashes,...

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
eenews.net

Climate change roils colleges that train drillers and miners

OKLAHOMA CITY — Universities that train future coal miners and oil drillers are retooling their recruitment efforts as concerns about global warming increasingly deter students from pursuing those careers. Some schools with flagging enrollment have retained public relations experts who coach professors on how to “sell petroleum engineering” to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
LiveScience

Alarming heat waves hit Arctic and Antarctica at the same time

Both of Earth's polar regions recently experienced unprecedented simultaneous heat waves that caused temperatures to briefly skyrocket to never-before-seen heights in some areas. While experts say such extreme temperatures cannot be solely attributed to climate change, the unusual phenomenon is nonetheless "dramatic" and "alarming." In Antarctica on Friday (March 18),...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
State
Connecticut State
State
Utah State
WDTN

Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica

The ice shelf, about 460 square miles wide (1200 square kilometers) holding in the Conger and Glenzer glaciers from the warmer water, collapsed between March 14 and 16, said ice scientist Catherine Walker of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute. She said scientists have never seen this happen in this part of the continent, making it worrisome.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

What is Earth Hour and when do I celebrate it?

People around the world will celebrate Earth Hour this weekend. But what is it, and how can you get involved?What is Earth Hour?Earth Hour is an event to raise awareness on the climate crisis. It started in Sydney, Australia 14 years ago.By turning out non-essential lights, the event provides a visual symbol of just how many people are concerned about what climate change and the destruction of nature are doing to the planet.As the impacts of global heating become increasingly evident around the world, the organisers hope that Earth Hour also sparks conversations on working together to reduce emissions, and...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles alarm climate scientists

Startling heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles are causing alarm among climate scientists, who have warned the “unprecedented” events could signal faster and abrupt climate breakdown. Temperatures in Antarctica reached record levels at the weekend, an astonishing 40C above normal in places. At the same time, weather...
ENVIRONMENT
Vice

‘Never Supposed to Happen’: North and South Poles See Unprecedented Heat

The North and South Poles both reported extreme warm temperatures over the weekend, reaching record highs that alarmed climate scientists. The Concordia research base, a French-Italian research facility and the most remote research base in the world, reported a record -11.5 degrees celsius (11.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, climate researcher Stefano Di Battista tweeted that day. That’s about 70 degrees warmer than average, the Washington Post first reported—Eastern Antarctica, where Concordia is based, typically reports temperatures around minus-50 or minus-60 this time of year. Temperatures nearing zero or 10 degrees celsius constitute a “massive heat wave,” the Capital Weather Gang wrote in their report on Friday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
BBC

Climate change: Wildfire smoke linked to Arctic melting

The dense plumes of wildfire smoke seen in recent years are contributing to the warming of the Arctic, say scientists. Their study says that particles of "brown carbon" in the smoke are drifting north and attracting heat to the polar region. The authors believe the growing number of wildfires helps...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Climate Science#Drought
KSBW.com

Earth Hour is tonight. Here's how to participate

Tonight, for the 15th consecutive year, people around the world will turn off their lights for one hour. It's part of a grassroots global campaign called Earth Hour. Earth Hour is an annual tradition started by the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, to raise awareness about climate change. Participants in more than 190 countries will turn off their lights for one hour on Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

What is climate change, and how is it affecting Earth?

Climate change is any long-term alteration in average weather patterns, either globally or regionally. Climate change has occurred many times in Earth's history, and for many different reasons. The changes in global temperature and weather patterns seen today, however, are caused by human activity. And they're happening much faster than the natural climate variations of the past.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
UCLA
The Weather Channel

At least 17 Solar Eruptions Occurred This Week, Solar Storm to Hit Earth on Thursday

At least 17 solar eruptions from a sunspot on the Sun have blasted into space in recent days and may reach Earth as moderate geomagnetic storms by Thursday. The sun eruptions originated from an overactive sunspot called AR2975, firing off flares since Monday (March 28). The stellar event may also cause some moderate sky storms on Earth, Space.com reported.
ASTRONOMY
Grist

The next frontier in medicine: Doctors with climate training

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with Grist and WABE, Atlanta’s NPR station. Emory Medical School’s administration is making climate change a formal part of its curriculum. It’s the culmination of several years of student-led efforts to ensure Emory’s future doctors learn about the growing health...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy