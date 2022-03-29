Bonds Named SBC Pitcher of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns reliever Bo Bonds was named the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced on Tuesday.

In his lone appearance during the week, Bonds pitched a career-long 5.2 innings and struck out a career-best 14 batters in Louisiana's 5-4 victory over No. 29-ranked South Alabama last Friday. The sophomore right-hander entered the game in the fifth inning of a 3-3 contest in relief of starter Brandon Talley and recorded his first 10 outs via strikeout.

Bonds fanned USA's Santi Montiel to end the fifth innings before striking out the side in the sixth. After allowing a leadoff single with a walk in the seventh, Bonds would strike out the side to keep the Jaguars off the board. Bonds would issue a leadoff double in the eighth, but responded with three more strikeouts before fanning two more batters in the ninth.

He added a pair of strikeouts in the 10 th inning before being relieved in the 11 th after a one-out, solo home run by Cameron Tissue.

Bonds is the second Ragin' Cajuns player to earn SBC weekly honors, joining designated hitter Connor Kimple who was named SBC Hitter of the Week on Feb. 22.

