Greensburg leaders are looking for money to demolish the J. Edward Hutchinson Parking Garage, which closed last year because of high costs of maintenance and repair. The city is working with local lawmakers to discuss what funding might be available to help tear down the garage “so it’s not an eyesore,” Mayor Robert Bell said. The garage is attached to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital by an enclosed walkway over Shearer Street.

GREENSBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO