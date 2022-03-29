ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

For Fontel Mines, things look just fine on the other side of the UVA-Virginia Tech rivalry

By Mike Barber
Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBLACKSBURG — In 2002, Fontel Mines had a choice to make. The Hermitage High School football star wanted to continue his career at a college in Virginia. But would he do it for UVA or Virginia Tech?. Mines elected to play for the Cavaliers. Now, he’s an assistant...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
WXII 12

Winston-Salem's Dave Odom shares thoughts on Duke/UNC Final Four

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — While millions of college basketball fans will be glued to Saturday night's historic meeting between North Carolina and Duke in the Final Four, few people have ties to the game and its coaches as strong or unique as Winston-Salem's Dave Odom. Odom spent a dozen seasons...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big UNC football target receives crystal ball to SEC school

Fresh off a top 10 class for the 2022 recruiting cycle, Mack Brown and his staff are working hard on future classes for the UNC football program in Chapel Hill. One big target on UNC’s radar is four-star defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett out of Greensboro, North Carolina. Jarrett is a big recruiting target for the Tar Heels. With Brown’s success in the state of North Carolina, landing another big talent is key for future classes. However, the Tar Heels might be behind in the race to land him. After Jarrett took a visit to Georgia over the weekend, the Bulldogs received a crystal ball prediction for the talented defensive lineman. 247Sports analyst Steve Wiltfong made a prediction for Jarrett to Georgia with a confidence of six. Now, crystal ball predictions don’t guarantee a commitment but when it comes from a national analyst there’s something behind it. It does appear as if UNC has some ground to make up with Jarrett but there doesn’t appear to be a decision coming anytime soon. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Richmond, VA
Football
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Richmond, VA
Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Richmond, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
cbs19news

Georgia Tech series reminder of UVA turnaround

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- This weekend No. 4 Virginia welcomes No. 22 Georgia Tech to Disharoon Park, exactly a year after another key series between the two ACC Coastal foes. "We're going to have to come out and play really good, solid baseball in every facet of the game...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Pry
Person
Marques Hagans
Person
James Madison
Richmond.com

UR staff loses Kevin Hovde to Florida, Grant Golden and Jacob Gilyard headed to showcases

Kevin Hovde spent five seasons as a University of Richmond basketball player, and just one as a Spiders assistant coach. Hovde will shift to the staff of Todd Golden, the new Florida coach. Hovde worked for Golden at the University of San Francisco before returning to UR last year. Hovde arrived at UR as a player in 2006, and was among coach Chris Mooney’s first full class of recruits.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uva#American Football#College Football#Fontel Mines#Cavaliers#Hokies#Acc#Marques
ESPN

Georgetown Hoyas lose three men's basketball players to transfer portal

WASHINGTON -- Three Georgetown players -- Timothy Ighoefe, Tyler Beard and Jalin Billingsley -- entered the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, the latest in a series of members of coach Patrick Ewing's team to leave the Hoyas. Ighoefe is a 7-foot junior center who averaged 2.6 points and 4.1 rebounds across...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC 29 News

UVA Baseball tied for lead in ACC Coastal; Holds 22-2 record

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Baseball team is off to a strong start this season. The Hoos won two-out-of-three at Wake Forest this past weekend and now have a record of 22-2 The Cavaliers are tied for first place in the ACC Coastal. Head Coach Brian O’Connor...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Shawn Poppie named Chattanooga women’s hoops coach

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech women’s basketball associate head coach Shawn Poppie has been named the next head coach of the Chattanooga Mocs women’s program. Poppie is a familiar face to us here in southwest Virginia having spent time as an assistant under Kenny Brooks at Virginia Tech. This past season he served as associate head coach and has helped guide the Hokies to six consecutive winning seasons.
ROANOKE, VA
WNCT

No. 22 NC State blanks ECU, 2-0

GREENVILLE, N.C. – J.T. Jarrett tallied a pair of hits and plated two runs lifting No. 22 NC State to a 2-0 win over East Carolina Tuesday afternoon at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win, the Wolfpack improved to 16-8 on the season, while the Pirates dropped to 14-12. The Wolfpack jumped out […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Final Four Preview 2022: What you need to know about Duke, North Carolina, Kansas and Villanova

The 2022 Final Four schedule is set, and now it's time to do a deep dive on the scouting reports for all of the teams to better prepare you to make picks and predictions for the weekend action. The weekend is set up to be one of the most anticipated in college basketball history, with Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina representing the very best of the sport over the last two decades.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy