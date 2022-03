The Twin Liquors Dollar Sale is back after a pandemic hiatus so make sure to mark your calendars! All the info you need is below. Texas’s favorite sale, The Dollar Sale, is returning this spring at Twin Liquors! Featuring incredible savings on all wine and spirits across the store, Twin Liquors drops the price to the absolute lowest, then adds $1. Shoppers can look forward to amazing prices on collectible wines, rare whiskies and other popular spirits.

