ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Cyberattack targets Connecticut airport website

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials said they were monitoring a cyberattack Tuesday that attempted to crash the website of Bradley International Airport but had no impact on operations.

The Connecticut Airport Authority, which oversees Connecticut’s largest airport in Windsor Locks north of Hartford, said there was a distributed denial-of-service attack on the website.

“The website is currently live and there is no data breach,” the authority said in a statement. “The incident is isolated to the website only and there is no impact to airport operations.”

The agency declined to release other details of the attack.

Distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attacks have been an increasing problem around the world, targeting government, education and private-sector websites and equipment. They involve multiple machines operating together to attack one target, often through the use of botnets — groups of hijacked devices connected to the internet, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Comments / 0

Related
10NEWS

Do you recognize this Eeyore? Connecticut airport on the search for its owner

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — One unknown traveler at Bradley International Airport appeared to have missed its flight on Thursday and will be reunited with its family after a day of searching for the owner. An Eeyore plush was found in a seating area outside a terminal at Bradley on...
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Windsor Locks, CT
The US Sun

Russian cyberattack could send US ‘back to 19th century by targeting police, hospitals and local gov to stir up unrest’

RUSSIAN cyberattackers could target police forces, hospitals, and local government in a mass breach that could send the US back to the 19th century, experts have warned. It's feared that Moscow-backed cybercriminals could target institutions to cause chaos across the US. Cybersecurity expert Hugh Taylor told The Sun that Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTNH

Least educated counties in Connecticut

(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade […]
WTNH

Cities with the worst commutes in Connecticut

(STACKER) – When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that […]
Ledger-Enquirer

Passengers stuck on JetBlue plane after jet bridge operator goes home in Massachusetts

A JetBlue plane full of passengers were left waiting in their seats for nearly an hour after their flight landed in Massachusetts. The person responsible for operating the jet bridge to let everyone into the airport went home sick, Boston 25 News reported. JetBlue Flight 676 arrived at Worcester Regional Airport just before 1 a.m. on March 15 after flying in from New York.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyberattack#Infrastructure Security#Ap
SFGate

Airlines fight Calif. law that expands breaks for employees

DALLAS (AP) — The airline industry is escalating its campaign against a California law that gives pilots and flight attendants who are based there more rest and meal breaks than they are guaranteed under federal regulations. A study commissioned by an airline trade group and released Tuesday warns that...
CNET

Police Arrest Suspected Hackers in Wake of Lapsus$ Attack on Okta, Report Says

UK police arrested seven people, including teenagers, in connection with an investigation into a hacking group, according to CNET sister site ZDNet. The arrests followed a Bloomberg report that a teen was the mastermind behind the Lapsus$ hacking group, which has claimed responsibility for data hacks of Samsung and Nvidia, as well as recently revealed breaches at Microsoft and Okta.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Providence Journal

Up to $1.9 million in tax credits approved for electric boat motor maker to stay in RI

Rhode Island officials believe they have stopped Connecticut from poaching an electric outboard motor startup that now plans to build a factory in Bristol.  The company, Flux Marine, announced Wednesday that it landed $15.5 million in private funding from investors lead by Ocean Zero and including early the Winklevoss twins. Flux, founded in East Greenwich in 2020 by CEO Ben Sorkin,...
BRISTOL, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

4 in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial to decide whether to testify

Four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer must decide whether they will testify in their own defense as the trial moves toward the finish line. “It’s time to fish or cut bait,” U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker said Wednesday after prosecutors closed their side of their case on day 13.
Connecticut Post

Website predicts Connecticut’s most popular baby names for 2022

Names.org released its list of the Most Popular Baby Names in Connecticut of 2022, ranking Liam and Olivia as the most popular names. Founded in 2011 under the name TheMeaningOfNames.org, the organization predicts the most popular names based on data of the last five years of births from the Social Security Administration, according to the website.
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS Boston

TSA Officers Confiscate 10-Inch Kitchen Knife Stored In Car Seat At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – Security at Logan Airport confiscated a 10-inch kitchen knife that was being carried in a car seat on Monday. “Every time I think I’ve seen it all, something like this pops up,” explained Dan Velez, the spokesperson for TSA New England. “A woman came up to the screening area with a car seat and she put the car seat on the conveyer belt to go through the scanner.” She’d removed her most precious cargo, her baby, but forgot she’d tucked away the knife. “There was a ten-inch butcher knife right next to where the baby would be sitting,” Velez said. We...
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

824K+
Followers
410K+
Post
372M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy