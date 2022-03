Today in the kitchen, we welcome Chef Basil from Yagi Noodles making Tonkotsu. Tonkotsu is the most popular ramen in the country. It also happens to be their most popular dish as well. Making Tonkotsu ramen is truly a labor of love. It takes time. It takes effort. A recipe for the ambitious home cook. Or you could just go visit them in Newport and let them do all the work!

NEWPORT, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO