This Is The Most Famous Food In Tennessee

Tennessee may be known for many popular foods like barbecue, Nashville Hot Chicken and banana pudding , but only one can stand dish in the Volunteer State can stand out above the rest.

Mashed compiled a list of the dish or ingredients each state is best known for, including this regionally-specific meal in Tennessee. According to the site:

"It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history. And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves."

So which dish is the most famous food in Tennessee?

Memphis Style BBQ

Many states have their own take on barbecue, from the vinegar-based Carolina style to the smoky Texas, but the regionally-specific Memphis style stands out as the most famous food in the state.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Tennessee's most famous food:

"Famous American BBQ, says the Smithsonian , evolved into separate styles from Caribbean roots. Those styles include the Memphis version, which features a sweet, tomato-based sauce that developed in part because of the readily-available ingredients — including molasses — that were traded along the Mississippi River. Memphis is also where BBQ diverged from being something strictly pork-related into using other tasty meat products as well, to make something that's as uniquely Tennessean as the Grand Ole Opry."

