ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

This Is The Most Famous Food In Tennessee

By Sarah Tate
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Axdl6_0etJux8c00
Photo: Getty Images

Tennessee may be known for many popular foods like barbecue, Nashville Hot Chicken and banana pudding , but only one can stand dish in the Volunteer State can stand out above the rest.

Mashed compiled a list of the dish or ingredients each state is best known for, including this regionally-specific meal in Tennessee. According to the site:

"It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history. And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves."

So which dish is the most famous food in Tennessee?

Memphis Style BBQ

Many states have their own take on barbecue, from the vinegar-based Carolina style to the smoky Texas, but the regionally-specific Memphis style stands out as the most famous food in the state.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Tennessee's most famous food:

"Famous American BBQ, says the Smithsonian , evolved into separate styles from Caribbean roots. Those styles include the Memphis version, which features a sweet, tomato-based sauce that developed in part because of the readily-available ingredients — including molasses — that were traded along the Mississippi River. Memphis is also where BBQ diverged from being something strictly pork-related into using other tasty meat products as well, to make something that's as uniquely Tennessean as the Grand Ole Opry."

Check out the full list here to see the most famous food in each state.

Comments / 1

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

6K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Related
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
WMAZ

2nd pancake and waffle mix recall in 2 days. This one is nationwide.

A nationwide recall has been issued for pancake mix sold at Walmart due to possible contamination of foreign matter. It comes one day after a similar, more limited recall for pancake mix. Continental Mills issued a recall for one lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, the company...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Lifestyle
State
Texas State
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Memphis, TN
Food & Drinks
Anita Durairaj

This Kentucky ghost town used to belong to the Cherokees

The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Three Legged Bear Spotted in Tennessee

A bear sighting in Tennessee isn’t the most unusual sighting. However, one with less than its usual four legs isn’t something you see every day. Though uncommon, according to Jody Williams at Help Asheville Bears, this isn’t the first time they’ve seen three-legged bears roaming the city. According to Williams, 36 three-legged bears have been spotted since 2019.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian#Meat Products#Barbecue#Vinegar#Food Drink#Nashville Hot Chicken#Bbq#Tennessean
WREG

Three hurt in Elvis Presley, Raines crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say three people were injured in a Whitehaven crash Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police say all northbound and southbound traffic on Elvis Presley at East Raines was closed after a multi-vehicle crash. Police say three people were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Soon after, Memphis Police announced the lanes […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Tornado hits elementary school in Arkansas

A tornado has reportedly slammed into a school in Arkansas, destroying parts of the building. The twister hit the gym at the George Elementary School in Springdale shortly after 4am local time, 4029TV reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Video footage from the scene showed a flattened building and buckled metal frame, surrounded by heavy debris.The main school building also suffered damage along with the playground. Classes were canceled on Wednesday after power outages, and utility workers closed roads near the school due to downed lines.The twister emerged from severe storms rolling through Arkansas with tornadoes and hurricane-force...
ENVIRONMENT
Laredo Morning Times

NASCAR Champ Tony Stewart's $30M Ranch Is Most Expensive Home in Indiana

Even race car drivers need to slow down occasionally. For the three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, that meant relaxation at Hidden Hollow Ranch, a custom-built luxury property in his hometown of Columbus, IN. But now, Stewart has decided to motor away from the 415-acre hunting preserve, and it’s on the...
INDIANA STATE
WREG

Former Sen. Katrina Robinson sentenced to time served

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A judge sentenced former Sen. Katrina Robinson to time served with no fine and one year of supervised release Friday evening. Several character witnesses testified at the hearing and the judge received 57 letters of support for Robinson. In a statement, Robinson said “Since 2015, I have lived and breathed THI. Offenses are […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

WSIX 97.9 The BIG 98

Nashville, TN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville #1 For New Country

 https://thebig98.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy