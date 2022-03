I’m in the process of hunting for a new apartment. To put it mildly, it sucks. For a one-bedroom in a major city on the East Coast, I’ll need to fork over more than $7,000 up front. That accounts for first and last month’s rent, the security deposit, and the broker’s fee, which is often a full month’s rent. And this is all if I’m lucky enough to secure an apartment in the first place. Finding a new rental is notoriously competitive these days, thanks to many would-be buyers delaying their homebuying plans. With more competition comes higher rent prices, making finding a new place to live incredibly difficult for a huge chunk of the population.

