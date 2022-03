Although the Afrobeats genre has been around since the 1960s, the rest of the world seems to finally be taking notice. In recent years, the Western world has seen the explosive popularity of Afrobeats take the music industry by storm. Artists from African countries have retextured Black music, punctuating beats with its signature intersecting rhythms and soothing lyrical content. Artists like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems and Davido among others have garnered commercial success as evidenced by sold out North American tours, Billboard chart topping albums and international acclaim. Not to mention, you can’t escape their songs at your local brunch or day party. Although the Afrobeats genre has been around since the 1960s, created by Fela Kuti, a musician who blended funk, West African music, and jazz, the rest of the world seems to finally be taking notice.

