Baseball

CCU’s Tyler Johnson named SBC player of the week

By Chris Parks
WBTW News13
 1 day ago

NEW ORLEANS – Coastal Carolina senior Tyler Johnson led the Chanticleers’ offensive attack last week by hitting .500 (6-for-12) with four home runs, nine RBIs, four runs, and two walks. He also posted a 1.500 slugging percentage and a .571 on-base percentage.

In CCU’s 16-7 win at No. 20 Clemson on Tuesday, March 22, Johnson hit two home runs and drove in a career-high five RBIs.

In the series finale at Texas State on Sunday, March 27, Johnson again hit two home runs but added two singles to go 4-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.

On the week, he posted two games with two home runs against a pair of top-20 nationally-ranked teams in Clemson and Texas State.

This season, Johnson is hitting a team-best .378 with a team-high .822 slugging percentage and a .451 on-base percentage. He is second on the team with five home runs and fifth on the team with 17 RBIs.

Coastal (13-9-1, 2-3-1 SBC) will continue its eight-game road swing on Wednesday, March 30, at Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. First pitch is set for 4 p.m. ET on ACC Network and ESPN+.

Courtesy – Coastal Carolina Athletics

