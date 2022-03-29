Comedian and Ventriloquist, Andy Gross, is showcasing his pranks on a new show | Great Day SA

In the 15 minutes following Smith's slap of Rock at 10:27 p.m. ET, viewership rose by 511,000 viewers, according to Variety based on Nielsen data, adding: "While the Oscars’ audience dipped from there, it spiked again during Smith’s best actor win and acceptance speech shortly after 11 p.m. ET, this time by 614,000 viewers." The most-watched portion of the ceremony came before The Slap, when CODA star Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor between 9:15 p.m. ET and 9:29. ALSO: Final Nielsen numbers reveal Oscar viewership rose 60% over last year's ceremony with 16.62 million viewers.
