Canada to present its 2022 budget on April 7 - finance minister

By Reuters Staff
 1 day ago

OTTAWA, March 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal government will present its fiscal 2022-23 budget on April 7, which will be focused on growing the economy while making life more affordable for Canadians, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday.

“Our government was re-elected on a commitment to grow our economy, make life more affordable and to continue building a Canada where nobody gets left behind,” Freeland said during question period in parliament.

“That is exactly what we are doing, and that is what we’re going to continue to do in the budget that I will present to this house on April 7.” (Reporting by Julie Gordon and Steve Scherer in Ottawa)

