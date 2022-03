Months after Josh Allen and the Bills were defeated in an overtime playoff thriller against the Chiefs, the NFL has ensured there will be no more OT that doesn't guarantee each side a chance to possess the ball, at least in the postseason. League owners on Tuesday approved new playoff OT rules, as CBS Sports senior NFL reporter Jonathan Jones confirmed, ensuring postseason games cannot end in OT until both sides have the opportunity to score.

