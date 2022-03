As soon as news hit of NASCAR and its Next Gen likely heading to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Jordan Taylor naturally checked on his Cup Series connections. “I texted (Hendrick Motorsports VP of Competition) Chad Knaus saying, ‘If you ever need some help or input, I’ll come test it if you want’ or something like that,” the Corvette Racing champion said Wednesday in a Zoom news conference with reporters. “I think it’s exciting. It will be cool to bring a lot of NASCAR eyes to Le Mans who haven’t seen it before. It might be confusing for them to see a one-off Cup car racing against Hypercars and things like that, but it will be good to get some new eyes on the sport.”

