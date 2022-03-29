Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates After Taylor Hawkins’ Death

Click here to read the full article.

The Foo Fighters have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last Friday, March 25.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the band said in a statement. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The Foo Fighters were on tour in South America when Hawkins died, his last show with the band taking place March 20 at Lollapalooza Argentina. The group had a full year of touring ahead, with dates scheduled around the world through December. Rolling Stone has reached out to see whether the Foo Fighters still plan to perform at the Grammys this Sunday.

Hawkins died in Bogotá, Colombia as the band was preparing for a show at the Festival Estéro Picnic. The Bogotá municipal government issued a statement confirming that the city’s emergency services received a call about a patient complaining of “chest pain.” After health workers arrived on the scene, they tried “resuscitation maneuvers” on Hawkins, but he was declared dead. An exact cause of death has not been determined yet, but the Attorney General of Colombia said at least 10 substances were found in Hawkins, including antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

In the wake of his death, tributes to Hawkins have poured in from his peers and admirers in the music world, including Tom Morello, Perry Farrell, Miley Cyrus, and Slash. Elton John called Hawkins “one of the greatest drummers and a true musician,” while Metallica’s Lars Ulrich said, “I will always be appreciative for you championing our community as in your parting words…. ‘Drummers stick together!’ Damn right brother”