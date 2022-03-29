ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
 1 day ago

Ja Morant sent out a tweet with a photo after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies crushed the Golden State Warriors 123-95 on Monday evening in Tennessee, and after the game Ja Morant sent out a tweet.

Morant did not play in the game, because he remains out with a knee injury, and in his tweet he poked fun at the fact that the Grizzlies have been so good when he doesn't play this season.

The tweet from Morant can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Grizzlies are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 53-23 record on the season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

ClutchPoints

Massive Paul George dropped by Clippers coach Tyronn Lue

PLAYA VISTA – The LA Clippers practiced for the third time in the last week, and Paul George is slowly inching towards a return to the lineup, per Tyronn Lue. Paul George participated in 5-on-5 basketball on Sunday, a week after he first participated in 4-on-4 limited contact practice with the coaching staff. George had been ramping up over the last few weeks, and this is just another step in his return to the court.
NBA
The Independent

Trial to begin in slaying of former NBA player in Memphis

Jury selection was set to begin Monday in the trial of a man charged with killing former NBA player Lorenzen Wright, whose body was found in a swampy field nearly 12 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.Billy Ray Turner has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy, and could face life in prison if convicted.Opening statements in Turner's trial could finally reveal key details about Wright’s slaying, one of the most highly publicized murder cases in Memphis history. His decomposing body was found riddled with bullet wounds in east Memphis on July 28, 2010. Wright, 34, had...
NBA Analysis Network

This Kings-Knicks Trade Involves Julius Randle To Sacramento

The Knicks were the 4-seed in the Eastern Conference last season and along with Tom Thibodeau winning NBA Coach of the Year and Julius Randle being named the Most Improved Player, the New York Knicks and their fanbase seemed to have their “swag” back for the first-time in years.
NBC Sports

Brooks fires shot at Iguodala after Dubs' loss to Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks still doesn't like Andre Iguodala and he made that crystal clear after the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Warriors 123-95 at FedExForum on Monday night. The Grizzlies improved to 53-23 on the season and they are 18-2 without All-Star Ja Morant this season. Memphis now has a five-game lead over the Warriors for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and have the look of a team that can win the NBA title in June.
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBC Sports

What we learned in Warriors' ugly blowout loss to Grizzlies

No Steph Curry, no Klay Thompson, no Draymond Green, no Otto Porter Jr. and a longer list of problems. That's about how it went Monday night in Memphis for the Warriors with their 123-95 loss to the Grizzlies at FedExForum. The Warriors scored the first five points of the game...
NBC Sports

Report: Celtics add big man depth entering Raptors matchup

The Boston Celtics are bringing in some frontcourt reinforcements. The Celtics are signing power forward Juwan Morgan of the G League's Maine Celtics to a 10-day contract, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday. Morgan signed with Boston at the beginning of the 2021-22 season and joined the Toronto Raptors on...
thecomeback.com

Damian Lillard’s advice to Russell Westbrook: “Face the music”

Russell Westbrook’s disastrous debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers has been met with criticism and slights from many fans and even media members. The former NBA MVP hasn’t taken kindly to receiving blame for the Lakers’ season going off the rails, but his basketball peer Damian Lillard offered some advice on how to deal with the media criticism.
NBC Sports

Furious Kerr ejected at halftime of Warriors-Grizzlies game

Steve Kerr might have been mad at his players, but he took out his frustrations on the game officials at the end of the first half of the game between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on Monday night. As one of the worst halves of basketball the Warriors...
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook has heated exchange with media after Lakers blowout loss

Nobody associated with the Los Angeles Lakers was in a good mood following the team’s non-competitive 128-110 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. To the surprise of no one, that included Russell Westbrook, who nearly stormed out of his postgame press conference after taking issue with a seemingly innocuous question from a reporter.
NBA
