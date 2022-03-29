Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After The Grizzlies Beat The Warriors

Ja Morant sent out a tweet with a photo after the Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Golden State Warriors.

The Memphis Grizzlies crushed the Golden State Warriors 123-95 on Monday evening in Tennessee, and after the game Ja Morant sent out a tweet.

Morant did not play in the game, because he remains out with a knee injury, and in his tweet he poked fun at the fact that the Grizzlies have been so good when he doesn't play this season.

The tweet from Morant can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

The Grizzlies are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 53-23 record on the season.

